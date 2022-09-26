Harry Styles' Mom Is Responding To 'Don't Worry Darling' Bullies

Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, has something to say to the slew of trolls leaving comments on her Instagram: GTFO. The former landlady from Redditch, England, posted a message to Styles’ haters on her Instagram Story after receiving negative comments on her on social media about her son’s new (and controversial) film — Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling has been the topic of much conversation in the pop culture world since Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde stepped out together almost two years ago. From casting drama with Shia LaBeouf, rumored on-set feuds between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh, and a disastrous appearance in Venice (Did Styles really spit on Chris Pine?), the film has definitely promoted itself in an unconventional way.

However, now that the film is actually out in theaters, all the promotion in the world can’t stop the critics. The psychological drama currently sits at a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes with Richard Roeper from The Chicago Sun-Times calling the film “a cheap parlor trick ...” where “leading man Styles struggles to keep up.”

None of the negativity could stop Twist from supporting her sons’ acting career. She has posted several times on social media praising the film and her son. Recently, she posted a photo to Instagram of her going to see the film with friends in France.

“First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual 😊 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” she captioned the selfie.

However, her positive vibe seemed to be short-lived when just a day later, Twist posted a message on her Instagram Story, seemingly directed at those who have been critical of the film and her son’s acting performance.

“I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest,” Twist wrote. “I enjoyed the film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go ... If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple.”

Safe to say that any mama bear would stand up for their child (and themselves) when internet trolls came to tear you down and Twist was doing just that. Art appreciation is relative anyway, right?