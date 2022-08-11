Olivia Wilde Slams Jason Sudeikis For Publicly Serving Her Custody Papers

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s custody battle continues. For those who haven’t been following along, back in April, Wilde was awkwardly served custody papers as she was on stage talking about her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars her current boyfriend Harry Styles.

Her ex, Ted Lasso star and SNL alum Sudeikis, claimed that he “had no prior knowledge” that Wilde would be served as she was talking about her latest directorial effort in front of an audience of over 4,000 people.

Now, according to court documents, Wilde was less than pleased about the whole ordeal, arguing that the move was unnecessarily aggressive, and that it did nothing to help the exes’ two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 navigate this tricky custody situation.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” Wilde, 38, alleged in the filing. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” Wilde alleges in the filing.

She also notes that her ex’s decision to serve papers like this is doing the exact opposite of helping their children navigate this separation without too much trauma.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests," she said. “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

On August 5, a judge in New York dismissed Sudeikis’s custody case, noting that the children’s actual home is the state of California. Currently, Sudeikis is living in London to film Ted Lasso, but will be returning to New York afterwards. He wanted the kids to stay with him, but Wilde said the two previously agreed that their children would attend school in Los Angeles.

“Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off,” the actress claimed in the filing. “When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Wilde reportedly also wants to move to London to be closer to Styles, whom she’s been dating since she January 2021. Depending on where each ex ends up, this custody case can get even trickier with different state (and country) laws. Here’s hoping the two exes can find a way to be civil and co-parent in a manner that is healthy for both them and their children.