Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Are Coparenting Better In Joint Statement Against Nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have not had the smoothest split. In fact, it’s been a pretty bumpy road, with accusations of affairs, troubles with child custody, and an infamous moment when Sudeikis served Wilde legal papers related to the split while she was on stage promotion her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

But this week the divorcing pair are showing that they can get along for the sake of their kids — especially when someone else seems to be spreading rumors, or at the very least, sharing private family information for personal profit.

The drama all started when a former nanny to the couple gave an exclusive interview to The Daily Mail about her famous clients — and what the couple was like as their relationship was ending. The account is extensive and detailed, and goes against some of the facts that Olivia and Jason have shared with the public. It also gets extremely private, describing Jason crying, the family coming apart, and heart-wrenching moments involving Harry Styles — none of which should be the nanny’s information to share.

The former couple responded quickly in a statement shared with People.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," it reads. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

The Book Smart director and Ted Lasso star began dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2013. They welcomed a son, Otis, in 2014 and a daughter, Daisy, in 2016. The couple split in 2020 without marrying.

The nanny was with the family for three years.

While the couple says that Harry Styles, Wilde’s current partner, was not the reason for their break-up, the nanny’s timeline disagrees.

The former couple has struggled to come to a child custody agreement that they both agree with — and have also struggled to maintain privacy, especially with all involved parties in the spotlight. Last week, Wilde opened up to Elle about her parenting and co-parenting challenges.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex. If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she said. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother. You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

The most public moment of their breakup came in April, when Jason served Olivia child custody papers during a public event.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted," she told Variety. "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship.”

"Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment," he said in court papers.

With this new united front against rumors and mean-spirited gossip, hopefully the parents are starting a new chapter where they can get along with their lives and find a co-parenting rhythm that is more peaceful and beneficial to the kids. And one thing that most everyone can agree on: their nanny is not helping anyone, especially the children, by airing dirty laundry.