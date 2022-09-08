Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has received a ton of press, most of which has nothing to do with the film itself and everything to do with the behind-the-scenes drama. Did Harry Styles actually spit on Chris Pine? Why wasn’t Florence Pugh at the Q&A at the Venice Film Festival? Why did it Styles seemingly refuse to stand next to his girlfriend Wilde for all of the press photos? And who could forget how Wilde was very publicly served custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while promoting her second directorial effort at CinemaCon back in April?

Wilde addressed some of these questions that has the internet collectively losing its mind in a new interview with Vanity Fair, namely the timeline of her relationship with Styles and coparenting with her ex.

Let’s recap: Last year, Sudeikis told GQ that his and Wilde’s relationship ended in November 2020 — two months before Wilde and Styles were photographed in public holding hands. This led many to believe that Wilde feel for Styles as they were shooting the film from October 2020 to February 2021. Wilde bluntly set the record straight, telling Vanity Fair: “The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.”

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she explained. She and the SNL alum welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016 during their nine-year relationship.

She explained that she and Sudeikis made the decision to stop living together for the sake of the children. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Coparenting in even the most amicable of situations can be difficult to navigate, and Wilde noted that having all of this public speculation hasn’t helped her children throughout this process. “I don’t understand the need to create false narratives and drama around this kind of stuff. It’s like, haven’t the kids been through enough?”

Wilde also talked about how she has been “very up front” with her two kids about the split: “They understand the concept of making decisions to protect yourself and to live an authentic, happy life. They really do.”

“I evolved a lot between when I was 27 and 35. I found myself as a director. And I think I found myself as an individual. And sometimes when you evolve, you evolve out of relationships that were based on an earlier version of yourself.”

At the end of the day, Wilde explained that her number one priority will always be her children. And in order to prioritize her kids, she had to be in a safe and healthy environment. In her situation, that meant leaving the relationship with the father of her children.

“There’s nothing that is more important to me. I love driving to school every morning,” she said. “I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They’re my best friends.” And she credits her kids for giving her strength through, as she put it, all of this horsesh*t: “We almost find more strength in protecting others than protecting ourselves. I think that I am able to withstand all of the nonsense because I’m protecting them.”