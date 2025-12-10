OpenAI CEO Says He "Couldn't Imagine" Raising His Newborn Without ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confessed he “cannot imagine” raising his newborn baby without the help of ChatGPT, and every mom in the world just vomited in her mouth a little bit.

Altman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss AI and his role in the growth of ChatGPT, but took a minute to gush over his newborn.

During his chat with Fallon, the Tonight Show host asked Altman, “I know that you and your husband just had a baby. How old is he?”

Altman responded, “Eight months.”

As Altman fawned over his infant son, Fallon asked, “Do you use ChatGPT when raising your baby?”

The OpenAI CEO replied, “I do. I mean, I feel kind of bad about it. Because we have this, like, genius-level intelligence at everything, sitting there, waiting to unravel the mysteries of humanity.”

“And I’m like, ‘Why does my kid stop dropping his pizza on the floor and laughing?’ So I feel like I’m not asking a good enough question. I cannot imagine having gone through, like, figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT.”

He added, “Clearly people did it for a long time, no problem. So I know, clearly, it was possible,” making Fallon and the audience laugh.

"Those first few weeks it was constantly," he says of his tendency to consult ChatGPT on childcare.”

Altman shared, “But I have relied on [ChatGPT] so much. I use it all the time.”

So, Altman wasted gallons of water and burned down some trees to ask why his kid was throwing pizza on the floor...cool! So fun!

The OpenAI CEO shared an instance where he was chatting with a friend whose baby was the same age as Altman’s. The man asked if Altman’s baby could crawl at six months old.

Altman’s child could not yet crawl.

The OpenAI CEO admittedly panicked, rushed to the bathroom, and quickly asked ChatGPT whether he needed to consult a doctor for his infant.

"I ran to the bathroom, and I was like, do I need to take my kid to the doctor tomorrow morning?" Altman said, describing what he typed into ChatGPT: "Is this okay?"

Altman said OpenAI's chatbot responded "with a great answer, which was of course," his son's development was "normal."

"It is personalized, like ChatGPT gets to know you, and by the way, you're the CEO of OpenAI, you probably are around all these high-achieving people, maybe you don't want to project that onto your kid, and you should just relax, and he'll be fine, whatever," Altman told Fallon of the answer.

The OpenAI CEO and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, welcomed their son in February with an announcement on X.