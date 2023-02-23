Paris Hilton Revealed Her Baby's Name, And It Fits A Theme

Paris Hilton had her baby’s name picked out a decade ago. And both his first and middle name hold a lot of meaning for the reality star and society gal. She and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child via surrogate sometime in January, but kept the news under wraps until an Instagram announcement on January 24. And they’ve kept the baby’s name just between them until now.

Hilton made the name reveal on a short, 14-minute episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, where she talks about her new role of being a mom, how she’s feeling, and why she’s been asking for privacy.

But fans were most interested in hearing the baby’s full name for the first time, as well as the story behind it: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Paris began by explaining that she’s always known what her girl’s name choice would be: London, a glamorous city just like Paris.

"I just think it sounds cute — Paris and London," she said.

She knew she still wanted to pick a place name if she had a baby boy, but finding the perfect fit felt harder.

"It's hard to think of a boy name that's on that theme," she explained. "I love to travel and I love exotic names. I think it's cute to all have city names. I was thinking of all my favorite places — like Ibiza, but that would just be a weird name. Vegas? I love Vegas, but I don't know. Aspen? No."

Then, it struck her, and she’s never second-guessed it, "a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map."

"Over a decade ago, I thought of this amazing name. It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique, it's not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful," she added.

Phoenix!

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she said. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around in our lives."

His middle name is a meaningful family one.

"His middle name is Barron, after my grandfather Barron Hilton,” she said, reading from her new memoir. “He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day. So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Besides announcing the name of her baby, Paris also shared an update on how it feels to be a mom and why she and her partner chose to be super private in those first weeks.

“He is such a precious angel and we are just over the moon and so in love with him,” she shared. “We are so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him. For now, we are keeping things really private. Not even my mom or my sister or my best friends knew literally until he was over a week old. It was really nice to just have that with Carter and have that journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”

She also discussed her new memoir, Paris: The Memoir, which comes out March 14.

“I’ve lived such a fun and full and crazy and exciting life, and I talk about it all in my new memoir,” she says on the podcast. “I’m excited for you to heart hose stories as well. I’m also nervous because there’s so much in there, things in there that I haven’t spoken to to anyone. I’m so proud that I did and I know this book will make a lot of impact and really help so many other people and help people feel not alone. It’s also really fun too in a lot of parts.”

“This is the happiest of my life: just being a mom and a wife,” she said.