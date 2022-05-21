Jess King is excited to welcome her first child.

On Friday, the Peloton instructor posted her first maternity shoot in a cute and comfy blue and yellow two-piece set that showed off her belly.

"Already obsessed with you. ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the picture.

Fans and friends filled King’s comments with nothing but love.

The fitness instructor first announced her pregnancy on May 7 during one of her high energy classes, yelling, “I’m pregnant!” during a ride.

She shared the news on Instagram as well, adding that she and her fiancée, singer Sophia Urista, “are so excited to usher in this new energy into our home and become mothers.”

“My fertility journey was not easy,” she continued. “For the last year unbeknownst to you Peloton, you have been there for me in ways that are powerful and unspoken. So to all of my fertility warriors, I see you, I feel you, I love you."

“We have a new Peloton baby on the way!” she said, tearing up a bit as she returned to her bike before launching into the next part of the workout.

Both King and Urista previously shared a sweet photo of Urista kneeling and kissing King’s stomach with the caption, “Who dat is? My baby mama!”

The couple first got engaged in 2020, but have been waiting to have a ceremony when things are less dicey pandemic-wise.

One thing they didn’t want the pandemic to derail was their plan to start a family together. “[We’re not] holding off on continuing to live our lives, and create together and have a family together," King told People in 2021.

She also talked about how she knew Urista was the one she wanted to build a family with. “There have been many, many moments where I have felt that complete knowing — that deep, deep, inner knowing that this is the person that I wanted to share with, and create with.”

“We're constantly pushing buttons in service, one another's personal growth and the growth of our relationship. There's no stagnation, there's not one day that feels like the next to be honest. And that's something that's important to me."

Congrats again to the mamas-to-be!