Peppa Pig’s Mom, Mummy Pig, Is Pregnant With A Third Piglet!

Oh man, Mummy Pig is about to have her hands full! Beloved kid’s show Peppa Pig revealed some huge family news this week, making the happy announcement that Mummy Pig is pregnant!

The big reveal came on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after correspondent Richard Arnold “cut live” to Mummy Pig during the morning’s show.

Mummy Pig, whose job involves doing “very important work” on her computer (relatable!), and her husband Daddy Pig, who “takes big numbers, transmutes them and calculates their load-bearing tangents,” are already parents to Peppa, 4 and little George, 2.

Appearing from her house in Peppatown, Mummy Pig was about to share her happy news before being interrupted by Peppa, who excitedly told her, “Mummy, mummy they're showing you on TV, come and see!”

Then, Mummy Pig shared the big annoucement.

“I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby!” she told a delighted Richard, before the camera panned back to reveal her baby bump.

Mummy Pig also showed off her ultrasound as she revealed she was due in the summer.

In an honest moment, Mummy Pig admitted to being “thrilled” to be expecting, but she was also feeling “a little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around.”

Mummy Pig also shared that she had to tell Peppa straight away as the 4-year-old is “such a curious thing,” adding that “we've had the occasional wobble and worry but they're mostly so excited.”

Mummy Pig wasn’t ready to reveal any sort of baby names, but insisted she and Daddy Pig would know the right name when they met their baby.

The big pregnancy will be revealed on the show during the final episode of the current season of Peppa Pig, which will air on March 30 in the UK. Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the Autumn.

Three under 4 is no joke! We need to start a meal train for Mummy Pig stat! Start prepping some freezer meals! Let’s throw her a nesting party!