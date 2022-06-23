It doesn’t get more candid than this. Instagram and TikTok may have a reputation for glamorizing everyday lives and crafting posts to show the best bits of our lives, but a handful of celebrities are starting another trend, and that’s to be authentic AF. This week, Dancing With The Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd not only let fans in on her experience with starting IVF injections, but she also filmed herself doing it, and gave real-time reactions, feelings, and commentary.

It was funny, touching, moving, and real.

The mom of five-year-old Shai recently opened up about her struggles with getting pregnant a second time and how she has experienced three devastating miscarriages in a row. Her most recent loss was experienced while she was in the hospital with COVID and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy was in the Ukraine at the start of the Russian and Ukrainian war.

However, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy remain positive and continue their quest to give their Shai sibling. Peta took to Instagram yesterday to share her first found of IVF injections, in which she seems relaxed, excited, and light-hearted.

In the video, she shows the hormone needles, shares their names, and jokes that the injections instructions were quite humorous, as it suggests stabbing the needle into the abdomen. She opted for a softer approach and squeezed the skin to administer the treatment. She mentions that she does not have a fear of needles, as she “takes a lot of peptides,” but that after injecting herself, she laments, “Well, the needle is definitely longer and thicker [than I anticipated], woo!”

After doing a bit of a happy dance, she shares that she was told the medications could cause her to gain some weight, to which she playfully shared, “What are you gonna do? If you want a baby, that’s what I’m doing. Luckily my husband likes a little extra, like cushion for the pushing if you know what I’m saying.”

You've got to appreciate a man who loves his lady’s lumps.

“Guys, I know that there’s no promises, I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time,” she said.

Peta concluded the video by saying “I just hope these medications don’t make me crazy. I don’t know how bad it’s going to get! Am I going to turn into a crazy biatch?!”

She captioned the hilarious video with, “Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible. Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️ Thank you @drmarksurrey @scrcivf for making this possible for my family XO.”

This level of candor is so refreshing. Thank you, Peta.