Pink Tells Fans Who Support The Overturn Of Roe v. Wade to ‘F—K Off’

As the recent overturn of the federal law, Roe v. Wade continues to raise outrage and protest, celebs are utilizing their platform to give their take on the injustice. Pink is the latest musician to give her thoughts on the matter via Twitter this week, and she wasn’t shy in her proclamation.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay person's business or marriage, or that racism is okay — THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F—K RIGHT OFF. We good?” she wrote.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, who has 31.6 million followers on Twitter alone, even went as far as responding to countless comments on her tweet. One commenter said, “I hope her agent survives the stroke,” to which Pink replied, “I am my agent, we’re fine.” After the user faced quite a bit of backlash, Pink tweeted “I’d like to think that most rational people do and even some irrational ones. EVERYONE PLEASE LEAVE THIS PERSON ALONE. Let’s focus on the job at hand. And I love ALL OF YOU. Sometimes typed words can be hard to understand?”

Still, the rampage continued, with the Grammy award-winning singer sharing sentiments like, “I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. [plus] pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP — it’s all a bit much. But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil.”

When multiple politicians began to fire back with tweets referring to her irrelevance in the music industry, Pink had some choice words for them, asserting “and to all you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you’re out of touch — so ask your kids...Oh wait — you can’t. They hate you.”

The outrage from fans overflowed onto other platforms, such as Instagram, where followers flooded the comment sections of her latest posts, filled with disappointment that the entertainer feels she no longer resonates with her fans who have opposing views on the overturn.

One commenter shared, “Don't listen to your music unless we agree with you? What happened to being inclusive with everyone. So sad and so hypocritical.”

Either that or its come to a point where everyone has to speak up for human rights, even if it means losing a chunk of their supporters and income.

Looks like the internet will just have to agree to disagree on this one, because neither Pink nor anyone else is backing down.