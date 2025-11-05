16 Podcasts That Feel Like A Warm Hug

The amount of podcasts available to stream and listen to can be overwhelming in the best possible way. Feel like a true crime podcast? There are a million of them. Want something that makes you laugh? It doesn’t take long to find. Looking for current events or pop culture or just a podcast that feels like friends hanging out? Done and done. And the best part is when you can find a podcast that manages to combine all of this into a podcast that feels like a warm hug.

Because, friends, there are a ton of them.

A good warm hug podcast doesn’t just have to be about fully wholesome content. Sometimes it shares a true crime story, sometimes it features a heartbreaking interview, and sometimes it delves into high-blood-pressure-inducing politics — but no matter the topic, the trick is finding hosts who feel like best friends.

That’s exactly what these podcasts have. They feel like a deep conversation you’re having with some of the best people you’ll ever meet. They inspire you, they give you a dopamine boost, they make you feel good and strong and ready to take on the world. They’re perfect for driving, for walks, for folding laundry — whenever you need a warm hug, these podcasts are here for you.

Pregnant Pause My friend and former colleague Danielle Cadet does this podcast, Pregnant Pause, about Black motherhood that is exceptional and relatable. She's had great guests, from Danielle Brooks to Lauren Speed-Hamilton, where she dissects everything from juggling career and motherhood to Black women's infertility and more. It's fun, but thoughtful. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Happier with Gretchen Rubin Gretchen Rubin's book, The Happiness Project, truly impacted me, and her podcast that she hosts with her sister is just an absolute treat. They talk about everything from etiquette to home decor to holidays to bettering yourself, and it's all done with an air of "we just want to be happier" and not thinner/richer/smarter/etc. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Two Hot Takes Sitting down with the girls for some gossip is the best, and Two Hot Takes feels very much like you're doing just that. The host, Morgan, reads Reddit posts about friend breakups, sh*tty marriages, insane family dynamics, and so much more, and she and her co-hosts discuss every little detail. — Katie McPherson, Associate Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Wild Card with Rachel Martin This NPR podcast asks its guests to reflect on insights, beliefs, and more through a deck of cards. It can get existential and emotional, and it's just a lovely listen for someone who wants to explore our shared humanity. The Ann Patchett episode is particularly fantastic. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Office Ladies Not every episode is perfection, but Office Ladies — one of the very first "rewatch" podcasts — hosted by Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey is such a joy. While the first few years were all about going through each episode of The Office and sharing behind-the-scenes moments and facts, the show is now more focused on the two women just being besties and sharing everything from holiday moments with their families to watching movies and discussing them. It's light, it's easy, and it's laugh-out-loud funny. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Sweet Bobby If investigative shows feel like a warm hug to you, you will love this descent deep into the details of one catfishing case. It has since been turned into a documentary, but you hear directly from everyone involved, and yes, you get answers before the end. — Katie McPherson, Associate Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Stuff You Missed in History Class This podcast has been around FOREVER, and it's perfection. The most random bites of history, told in short but engaging podcasts — they totally make you feel like you just sat through the most enjoyable history class. Every single one ends and I immediately run to tell my husband all about what I just listened to. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Good Enough A new Dear Media parenting podcast from comedians Natasha Leggero and Sabrina Jalees explores parenting trends and themes alongside guests — celebs and experts alike. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Your Mom & Dad Jess and Evan are my favorite podcast hosts by a long shot. I've listened to them for years at this point and genuinely love their energy. Anyway, they recap all your favorite reality TV shows hilariously, and occasionally drop in episodes where listeners call in for advice, among other little special episodes. — Katie McPherson, Associate Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

You’re Wrong About So, sometimes You're Wrong About can get a little dark, depending on the subject matter, but this podcast focuses on remembering moments from history and correcting all the "misremembers" we have (like the fact that O.J. was really only going 35 mph during that Bronco chase). The show also has a heavy hand in changing the narrative about so many women in the '90s, from Monica Lewinsky to Tonya Harding. It's just such a fun treat to listen to, and host Sarah Marshall is almost exactly my age, too, so it feels like I'm just joining right in with her from the very start. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Handsome If you like your podcasts wholesome but also hilarious, this should absolutely be in your rotation. Handsome is hosted by comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin, and I'm obsessed with the trio. It feels like you're hanging out with your funniest, kindest friends! — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

How Rude, Tanneritos! Another rewatch podcast, this one is all about Full House and hosted by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber — yes, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler. It's as fun as the sitcom itself, and a great, hefty dose of nostalgia. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Thanks for Asking I've been reading and listening to Nora McInerny for most of my adult life, and her podcast is truly a treat. Nora invites guests on to share their stories of aging, death, loss, grief, motherhood, and so much more. Yes, it can be sad, but it's always such a beautiful and moving listen. The fact that Nora is hilarious helps a lot, too. I always leave her episodes with a renewed appreciation for how resilient human beings truly are. — Katie McPherson, Associate Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Good Hang with Amy Poehler Amy Poehler is a national treasure, and her podcast Good Hang is, too. The show features interviews with celebrities, from former co-stars and Saturday Night Live alums to people Amy has just recently met, and it is so good. They are laugh-out-loud funny conversations, and she really gets to the vulnerability of everyone that makes you feel like you’re just with your friends for a (wait for it)... good hang. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Noble Blood Again, this one might get a little dark, but Noble Blood is hosted by Dana Schwartz and covers all kinds of fascinating royal stories. From the murderous tyrants to the deeply maligned and everyone in between, this podcast feels like the coziest history class (even with all the beheadings.) — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor