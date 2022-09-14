Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Felt Like "Hot Garbage" At The Emmys

There is perhaps no celebrity who keeps it more real than Chrissy Teigen. When it comes to motherhood, pregnancy, and the everyday challenges of being a woman, Chrissy is the first celebrity to be open and honest about how sometimes it just plain sucks.

Teigen and husband, musician John Legend, attended the 2022 Emmys, looking fabulous as per usual on the red carpet. Despite her gorgeous appearance on the outside, the pregnant supermodel joked that she actually felt terrible on the inside.

She shared a photo of her and husband John Legend at the awards ceremony on her Instagram captioning it, “TBH I felt like hot garbage ...”

She then went on to say that she was thankful to be “surrounded by such immense talents” who helped make the rough evening a little more tolerable. “And then to find out most of them are terribly nice people is wonderful too,” she added.

She ended the post by thanking her glam squad for pulling out all the stops to make Teigen sparkle on the red carpet in a pink, floor length gown. She also threw in a joke about how she had to be rolled out the door, calling herself a “dead body.”

Relatable.

“Thank you @alanavanderaa @rikkigash and @krisstudden for glamming my dead body and rolling me out the door,” she wrote.

Teigen and Legend are expecting their third child together. The couple, who wed in 2013, already share two other children — Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

The cookbook author also shared a hilarious tweet from that evening, commenting on the snack box given to celebs to munch on at the award ceremony. She shared a photo of Legend holding the pitiful snack box which appeared to be made up almonds, dried fruit, chocolate-covered pretzels and other small snackable options.

The box of snacks obviously was not satiating the pregnant social media star’s needs. She wrote, "Oh I'm gonna need more than this lol.”

Thanks, Chrissy, for being pregnant people everywhere and reminding all viewers that the glitzy night is not always as it seems.