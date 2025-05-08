It’s been nearly two decades since the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice first graced the silver screen, and yet it remains one of the most, well, *romanticized* romantic dramas of the 21st century — an ironic feat, given that the story takes place in the 19th century.

Based on the widely popular Jane Austen novel of the same name, the film follows the epic love saga of Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) as they try (and fail) to deny their romantic feelings for one another. But while you’d think the whole “will-they, won’t-they” trope would feel outplayed at this point, a recent rewatch proved that not to be the case. In fact, it only furthered my resolve that this iteration of Pride and Prejudice still holds up to the hype even after all this time, particularly when it comes to the film’s most talked-about scene: Dr. Darcy’s hand flex.

It’s the moment that launched a thousand memes and became the unexpected sexual awakening for millions of people all over the world. In an industry full of sizzling sex scenes, it’s kind of refreshing — if not a little surprising — that such a small moment could have such a massive impact on an audience, but here we are still talking about it at length 20 years later.

So, what is it exactly that makes the moment so popular, and why do we all collectively continue to love it most ardently?

Delayed Gratification

Let’s be honest: As much as people might say they want to see two characters get together, many times it’s the chase that proves to be far more exciting. Pride and Prejudice has excelled in this department, so much so that I would argue that many popular shows like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey have used this movie as a template for creating a slow build-up of desire between two characters. Sure, Bridgerton has delivered some truly steamy sex scenes in the past (carriage ride, anyone?), but it’s also reestablished the power of yearning and how undeniably sexy it can be to watch the mere anticipation of what could happen.

It can sometimes come in the form of a truly swoon-worthy line like, “You are the bane of my existence, and the object of all my desires.” Or it can be introduced with a simple gesture, like a hand flex or lick of a spoon. Because, as fun as the climax can be, sometimes the journey to get there can be even better.

Subtlety Speaks Volumes

While there is certainly no short supply of dialogue throughout the film, there are so many nonverbal moments that communicate so much more than any amount of words could: the long pause between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth during their fight in the rain; their dance scene together when the rest of the crowd fades away and it’s just the two of them that they see, and, of course, the hand flex.

It’s the first time they experience skin-on-skin contact with each other, and while it was a very G-rated amount of physical touch, it was enough to make a huge impact on Mr. Darcy, hence the involuntary reaction from his hand. He may not have even noticed that he did it, but it served as a visible manifestation of his budding feelings toward Elizabeth. And who doesn’t want to have that kind of impact on someone?

Chivalry Is Alive and Well

At the end of the day, there’s still something to be said about the charm and desire that comes from being courted. It feels like such a bygone concept, which makes it all the easier to romanticize. The idea of someone desiring you so much that it makes their body have a physical reaction is honestly next-level swoon-worthy. And the moment all stemmed from the fact that Mr. Darcy wanted to help Elizabeth safely into her carriage. It just goes to show that despite how long ago this period in time took place, chivalry never goes out of style.