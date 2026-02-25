2026 is shaping up to be the year of yearning, and Netflix is joining the yearnaissance with an oh-so-fitting addition: a six-part limited series adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. And if there was any doubt at all that this version would be extra-yearny, one only needs to look to the just-released teaser trailer for reassurance. We don’t necessarily see the hand flex, but there’s plenty of fingers and hands and tension to be had.

Just watch — you’ll see what I mean.

The first look at the series leans hard into what Austen devotees crave: the slow burn of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy. Lots of simmering eye contact. A healthy dash of charged silence. But yet another adaptation begs the question: Do we really need another Pride & Prejudice? How will this one be different from the others (which, for the record, are both pretty beloved)?

Well, let’s talk about it because, at first glance, this series has the potential to become another favorite Austen adaptation.

Who’s in the cast?

Leading the series are Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as Mr. Darcy, alongside Oscar-winning Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet.

And then there’s the supporting cast:

Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet

Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins

Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley

Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham

Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley

Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg

Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet

Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet

Behind the camera, the project is in equally capable hands. The scripts are written by Dolly Alderton, best known for her sharply observed romantic storytelling, and directed by Euros Lyn.

Why now?

With moody adaptations like Wuthering Heights (I personally loved it, but to each their own) in theaters and Bridgerton gearing up for its next installment (literally this week), audience appetite for Regency-era romance feels stronger than ever. Drown us in visuals of corsets and gossamer! Give us all the carriage glances! Let us wallow in emotionally repressed longing!

The BookTok universe must have balance — we want fantasy, sure, but we also need the classics.

Of course, audiences have fallen for Elizabeth and Darcy onscreen before: with the 1995 BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle (need I remind you of the now-legendary lake scene?) and, later, with the 2005 film adaptation starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen that featured the Darcy hand flex heard ’round the world.

So, yes, there will inevitably be discourse over the relevance of another version. But maybe it’s just our time. Maybe we need our own Lizzie and Darcy. There's something deeply satisfying about this idea of returning to a story where longing builds slowly, in person, unencumbered by algorithms.

And if you saw Wuthering Heights in the theaters and are still feeling some kind of way about director Emerald Fennell's interpretation of the Brontë tale, maybe this is the one thing you really need to hear about Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice: It’s a “faithful, classic adaptation.”

When does the series come out?

Netflix has confirmed the series will debut in autumn 2026, with filming in London having already wrapped.

So, the year of yearning continues… and whether cynics roll their eyes or not, many of us will absolutely be seated when Darcy makes his first disastrous proposal all over again.