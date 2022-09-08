In a statement released by Buckingham Palace today, there has been a dramatic decline in the Queen’s health, and doctors who monitor her at the palace are recommending that she remain under supervision. As a result, her majesty’s immediate family has been notified. Among other relatives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially made the trip to Scotland in order to be by her side.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement explained.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also arranged to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at this time. Prince Charles and his wife Camila, The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, have already touched down in Balmoral and have been seen making arrangements on Wednesday.

The rest of the Queen’s children, along with her grandchildren, are making their way to the castle as well to be with family. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, is in Scotland and has taken on royal duties in the country this week. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are also present.

The news comes following a change in plans for the Queen, who was scheduled to attend a Privy Council meeting this week.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in the statement. “This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

However, the 96-year-old was still making appearances as recently as Tuesday, when she greeted the newly elected British Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” Truss shared in a tweet.

This year she celebrated her 96th birthday and attended the Platinum Jubilee, a celebration marking the longest reigning monarchy, and also had a barbie made in her honor.

The world’s thoughts and prayers are in Scotland right now — sending lots of love to the Queen and the rest of the Royal family as they navigate this difficult moment in time.