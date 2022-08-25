Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Adopted A Rescue Pup With An Amazing Story

The royal Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a new addition to their family: a seven-year-old beagle! And their newest fur baby is a rescue whose story has been in the news, of course.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just debuted a family pet, named ‘Mamma Mia,’ who was adopted after the Envigo Facility in Cumberland County, Virginia, closed due to unsanitary conditions, according to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The puppy plant was recently shuttered after receiving over 70 welfare violations since July of last year. It was originally used for breeding Beagles for the purpose of testing pharmaceutical products, and since 2021 has reported over 300 animal deaths with no known cause.

As a result, an astounding 4,000 mistreated and now-homeless beagles were displaced and relocated to shelters, with Envigo Facility taking on the adoption costs, paying out $100 for each dog and $150 for any dog that was still nursing puppies.

The decision was made to close after an investigation was completed by PETA, which referred to the facility as “a prison-like factory.”

Animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who also runs the nonprofit animal rescue Beagle Freedom Project, worked with the royal couple on their adoption.

“The duchess called me personally — She calls on my cell with no caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” Kieth shared. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”

She then recounted how the pair met up with her to meet the dogs, as Mamma Mia was the mother to the new set of puppies, and she was surprised to see them pick Mamma Mia instead of her babies, which they explained was because they knew the puppies would have no trouble finding a new home, but older dogs tend to be left behind.

Can these two get any more holy? Imagine being Mamma Mia, going from seven long years in a neglectful breeding facility to the literal lap of luxury. She has quite the retirement ahead of her.

Before leaving, Prince Harry turned around, saying, “Well, we can’t leave yet because there’s something in that back house she needs. Does she have a favorite toy or something?’” the attorney said. After she found the toy in question, the two were off.

Mamma Mia joins two siblings, Pula and Guy, rescued in 2015 and 2017, who also live at their residence, along with children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Meghan and Harry save the day — again.