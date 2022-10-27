Prince Harry Announces Title, Cover And January Release Date For His Memoir

The Duke of Sussex is ready to share his life, and the story is expected to be completely raw and unfiltered — which is kind of the opposite of the British monarchy. Prince Harry paired up with Penguin Random House for his first-ever publication in the first person, and it is set to be released on January 10, 2023. The publisher launched the cover shot, revealing the title, “Spare.”

“We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. For Harry, this is his story at last,” Penguin Random House wrote on their Instagram. “SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023. Learn more at PrinceHarryMemoir.com.”

In an official statement released regarding the launch, the publisher shared that the 416-page book will be “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The image itself is a headshot, front facing, of Harry, up, close, and personal.

Penguin Random House

The title itself is a play on the ranking Prince Harry was allotted within the monarchy, often referred to as the “spare” heir as the second son to Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Now the rightful heirs after King Charles are Prince William and then his son, George, 9.

I have a feeling the tea is going to be piping hot in this memoir.

The book is set to cover many pivotal moments in Harry’s life, like the passing of his honest thoughts and feelings during the passing of his mother. The memoir also covers his time serving in the military abroad in Afghanistan and insight into his journey as a husband and father.

“It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Prince lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening,” the statement continues.

Of course, there is a charitable component, in true Prince Harry fashion, as he also announced that he will be donating to two charities from the proceeds of the book.

Spare will be available in all U.S. and U.K. stores on January 10, 2023.

You can pre-order it now.

Scary Mommy may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.