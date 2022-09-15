Prince Harry and Prince William Are Finding Comfort In The Pups Waiting Outside The Palace

As the ten-day funeral procession continues for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family continues its duties of greeting and thanking the public, who have come out in droves to pay their respects to her Majesty during her journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England. While they shake hands and kiss babies, a few fluffy pets are serving as therapy dogs for both Prince Harry and Prince William.

A sweet moment of the Duke of Cornwall was captured by an onlooker and shared by E!News when he greeted an Italian Greyhound among the mourners, to which he gushed, “Aw, who’s this?” The owner shared that her name was Luna, and he lovingly spoke to her, saying, “ Hello Luna, you’re very sweet Luna.” He asked the owner about her age, learning she’s almost two.

“Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment. I’ve got a little spaniel called Orla. She’s very sweet,” he added.

The interaction concluded with gratitude from the Prince and well wishes to him from the crowd.

Prince Harry also seen greeted a Labrador Retriever recently, bending down to the gravel to pet him under the crowd control barriers. The dog’s owner managed to catch it on camera and shared the photos on her Twitter, saying, “When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen #QueenElizabeth#HarryandMeghan#Windsor.”

“Thank you, everyone, for your lovely comments about our precious Louis. We witnessed a really beautiful moment at such a difficult time for them. Louis had the best day and is at his happiest when he is being cuddled, petted, and surrounded by people,” she added in the comment section.

Twitter users enjoyed the photos, sharing, “Dogs are a such great comfort when you're hurting. I'm sure your pup was just what they needed at that moment. Well done,” and, “My boy loves that too! I’m sure he was so helpful to Harry and Meghan on that difficult day. Dogs r so much nicer than many people they just know how to care for humans! Louis is an angel sent from God.”

Prince William and his family got their pup Orla last year after the passing of their dog, Lupo, who was with the family for nine years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also dog lovers, with three dogs, beagle Mamma Mia, who they just recently adopted, Pula, a black Labrador, and Guy, both adopted in 2015.

And of course, the Queen herself was a lifelong lover of dogs, particularly corgis.