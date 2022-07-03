Princes Harry and William started the month of July by honoring their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince William wrote a letter to commemorate his mother, and Prince Harry reflected on Diana’s legacy while speaking to the recipients of the Diana Awards, which celebrate young people focused on humanitarian efforts.

On Friday, Prince William released a letter to the winners of the award, calling each of them “an inspiration.”

"You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the letter.

Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at the event, and noted that now that he is a “husband and a parent,” he feels his mother’s influence now more than ever.

"My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother's voice is even stronger in my life," the Duke of Sussex said.

“I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

He continued to thank the recipients of the award for “keep[ing] her voice alive” through their hard work and advocacy — even the smallest of actions.

This year’s Diana Award honored 180 young people who have “demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities and create long lasting change on a global scale,” including 20 recipients from the U.S. You can watch the entire virtual ceremony below: