The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving from the bustling city of London to Windsor, Berkshire, for their kids’ privacy and education.

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will leave their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school closer to the family’s new home come fall. Four-year-old Prince Louis will likely still be making very silly faces in his new home.

"The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London," a friend of the Duke and Duchess told the Times. "The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer [Hall], which is so special to them."

The family plans to keep their residence in London, along with their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, but ultimately, Windsor is about to become home base for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids. This seems to be the final move for the family before the Duke eventually steps into the role of King. His father, Prince Charles, is next in line for the throne, after which William will follow.

"There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny," an aide to the Cambridges anonymously told the Times.

The move will bring the Cambridge’s three children closer to their maternal grandparents, the Middletons, who live 45 minutes away in Buckleberry. It will also bring them closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now lives at the Windsor Castle.

The sprawling estate features several homes, and it is not clear which residence the family of five will be moving into, although Adelaide Cottage — where Harry and Meghan once lived — and “the Big House” are rumored to be options.

Movin’ for the sake of the kids — everyone does it!