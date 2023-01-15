It’s no secret that celebrities have a penchant for throwing their kids wild or over-the-top birthday parties. For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, however, celebrating their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s first birthday was more than just commemorating their first-born’s first trip around the sun.

Jonas opened up on the Kelly Clarkson Show about how he had Chopra simply “had to celebrate,” as Malti “went through a pretty wild journey.” Malti Marie spent her first 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “So we had to celebrate in style,” the singer smiled without giving away too many details about the birthday bash.

“She’s one, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing,” the famous father gushed to Clarkson.

Both Jonas and Chopra have kept Malti Marie’s life private, putting cute heart emojis over her face on the rare occasion she makes a social media appearance. It makes sense that the two have kept some of their stylish celebration to themselves.

Jonas previously talked about how difficult those 100 days were in a heartfelt Mother’s Day Instagram post dedicated to both his daughter and his wife Chopra. “ After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he captioned a sweet photo of Chopra holding their daughter as he looks on.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” he continued.

Happy birthday, Malti Marie! Seems like she’s got a couple of parents who are truly (stylish) badasses as well.