It might seem weird to be so emotionally invested in fictional mascots for a candy, but for some reason, the general public always seems to have opinions when it comes to the legendary M&M’S characters.

From the classic Christmas commercial that has been airing for literally decades to when M&M’s decided to make the green M&M “unsexy” — people have opinions! The most recent incident? When candy manufacturer Mars announced in January that the M&M characters would be getting an updated look — and more woke attitudes.

So: hold on to your candy shell hats: after a decade, Mars has debuted a new M&M named Purple, a mascot designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

YouTube / M&M'S Chocolate

Mars’ goal with the first ever female peanut M&M spokescandy is to give people relational value and show how important it is to love yourself as you are.

“There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self — our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global VP at Mars Wrigley said in a press release.

She continued, “Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M’S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M’S can.”

YouTube / M&M'S Chocolate

According to the official M&Ms website, if Purple could give any advice to her teenage self, she answered with a quirky response. “Dance like no one is watching, until you realize someone is. Then stop immediately and pretend a fly was just attacking you,” she answered.

If you were wondering if the newest edition to the M&M candy crew was forgiving, rest assured that she is! When asked, “Do you believe in second chances?”

She responded, “Yes! And third, fourth, and fifth ones too!”

YouTube/ M&M'S Chocolate

Purple's debut was announced with a music video for a song entitled, “I'm Just Gonna Be Me,” which “celebrates all voices, encouraging people around the world to embrace their authentic selves,” M&M's shared.

Mars and M&Ms are not just releasing a new character and song for fun. They are also putting their money where their mouth is. Each time “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” is streamed, M&M's will donate $1, up to $500,000, to Sing for Hope, a nonprofit organization that brings music and creative outlets to people across the world in an effort to create healing and equity in the arts.

A charitable promotion, a new candy that represents being your truest self, and it’s all centered around a delicious chocolate treat? Sounds great.