As if reaching your 96th birthday wasn’t a milestone in itself, The Queen gets to cross one more thing off her bucket list — and that’s having her own Barbie doll. Mattel is releasing a limited edition Barbie today on behalf of Her Highness to commemorate both Elizabeth’s 70-year reign and this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The doll is the second in the collection that recognizes “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy,” according to the company.

Queen Elizabeth II is the “longest ruling monarch in British history,” and Mattel continues to say, “[She] is the first British monarch ever to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. Barbie honors this pivotal milestone with a beautiful, collectible doll created in her likeness.”

The replication is serving regal realness, as the beloved toy company made strides to create the Barbie as realistic as possible.

Mattel

"The goal is capturing authentic details that people will recognize," and that is reflected by the work the Barbie Signature team did in presenting a highly dignified representation of Her Majesty, Mattel stated.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie not only has impeccable detail in her clothing and jewelry, but her boxing is also well-curated, with a standing background of Buckingham Palace for fans to leave it out on display.

The limited-edition Barbie doll also features premium packaging ideal for display. Mattel

The collection originally launched in August with the Lucille Ball Doll, claiming the actress’ “incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture.”

The decked-out doll is on sale today for $75 and is also available in various retail stores, although at the moment it’s sold out on Mattel’s website.

