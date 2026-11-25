For a whole generation of us, Rachael Leigh Cook will forever be Laney Boggs walking down those stairs in *the* red dress. But these days, in addition to being a busy working actor, she’s also a mom of a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old, which means she’s living through the tween and teen years like the rest of us. (“Mixed job performance reviews from my 13-year-old, for sure,” she admits.) And, yep, her daughter has even seen Cook’s iconic ‘90s movies like She’s All That. Her review? She’s glad her mom’s eyebrows grew back.

Deeply relatable stuff.

Also like so many of us, Cook’s a total sucker for a cozy holiday rom-com. It just so happens she’s currently starring in one: Double Booked for the Holidays, now streaming on Hallmark+. She plays identical twins Abigail and Charlie, who head to Wales to a bookish Airbnb for their first Christmas after losing their mom.

When we caught up with Cook, she filled us in on playing double duty, the “say yes” theory that led her to her boyfriend, and the ‘90s icons she considers go-to comfort watches.

Scary Mommy: You're playing twins, which means you're your own scene partner. Which sister is more you, Abigail or Charlie?

Rachael Leigh Cook: I think our producers thought of Abigail as the sort of anchor character in the story. Her love story gets a little bit more screen time, but I just related a lot more to the Charlie character. So that sort of just felt a little easier to latch onto and to have fun with because I'm always just trying to have the best time. When you make these movies, I feel like the audience's enjoyment is my responsibility. If the scene is informational, I'm going to try to make it go fast for you. If it could be a little bit silly, I'm going to make it as silly as they let me. I want it to be fun for you. So when I got to be Charlie and I felt like I got to deliver a little bit more razzle dazzle or whatever you want to call it, that's what felt the best.

SM: What did you do to make the twins feel different? Because I literally had to keep reminding myself there are not, in fact, two of you.

RLC: Julie, that's the nicest thing that you could say. That's what I was utterly terrified of. I read the script, and I thought, Uh-oh, this is going to just seem like I'm talking to myself if I'm not careful because I'm very guilty of being a multi-screen viewer. I'm not afraid to look at my phone. Those shows where if someone just looks at someone and it means something and then you don't understand the next scene, I'm lost. I can't handle it. So I knew that for people like me who might also drift off and just get a snack, I needed everything to be clear. I couldn't have people dipping in and out and feeling confused. This is a holiday movie. We're not trying to confuse anyone.

I really just tried to separate vocally and work from the top of my vocal range to the basement. And that's a little bit difficult because I realized that at the top I can't project very well. But other than that, I feel like it worked pretty well. I just tried to separate the physicality as much as I could so that people weren't confused. We realized that just because of the quick schedule we're on, I couldn't even change hair between the two very much. I got concerned pretty early on that it was just going to be a giant melting pot of too much of me, and that seemed just real bad. So I thought I got to just separate them as much as I can. And if I'm bad, I'm bad, but no one's confused.

SM: You once said something I loved, which is that you’re happiest to be alive when you're living wholly unique experiences.

RLC: 100%. Thank you.

SM: Did Christmas in a Welsh bookshop movie count?

RLC: Absolutely. I didn't even read the whole script before I said yes. I probably shouldn't admit that, but I just thought no one's going to call and ask if I want to play my own twin ever again in Wales. I can figure out the rest. I'll be fine. This is a say yes moment if there ever was one.

SM: For sure. Any other recent examples that made that list?

RLC: It was I think a little over a year and a half ago, but I remember this day because I got two back-to-back emails. And, listen, most days as an actor are things like, Yeah, they don't want you for that part or Oh, here's a two-cent residual check or whatever. It ain't all glamor.

But one day I got two back-to-back emails and one of them said, "Do you want to be a guest on Name That Tune?" And the other one right after it said, "Do you want to be in a float in the Hollywood Christmas Parade?" And I just wrote, "Yes, send, yes, send." And before I knew it, I had two completely wild experiences because of those things. Because of one of them, I met my now boyfriend, and because of the other one, I got to go and play Name That Tune with Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child.

So that was a pretty awesome validation of my say yes theory.

SM: I am obsessed with everything you just said. Also, that sounds like its own little mini Hallmark movie — you met your boyfriend?! Come on.

RLC: I mean, Hallmark can do just about no wrong as far as I'm concerned. They provide so much cortisol-free entertainment for people with wildly stressful jobs and lives, and I'm all about it. I'm drinking that Kool-Aid all day.

SM: Me too, sister. Well, I want to dip into some nostalgia because we actually recently put your She's All That dress on our list of pop culture dresses we were all obsessed with growing up. You’ve said it didn’t really change you, but rather it revealed your confidence. Do you have a real-life article of clothing that does that for you now?

RLC: I almost don't want to draw attention to it because I know that you'll then see how many times I've worn this. I have this great tracksuit by... Oh my gosh, I can't remember. Why can't I even remember who makes it? I got it in New York. It's sort of cranberry colored. It has stripes on the sleeves. I can get this information to you. And it's matching pants and a top, and there's almost nowhere that this set can't go because you can wear it with heels and some big jewelry and it feels very sort of casual, upscale, athleisure, or you can wear it with sneakers and no extra anything and it just looks like you put some thought into it.

That is my I don't know what to wear outfit. Everyone should have one of those.

SM: Oh, 100%. Well, I know you're in the thick of the tween and early teen years. I have a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, so we're in it. Number one: how are you?

RLC: Thank you for asking. I think I'm doing fine, but yeah, mixed job performance reviews from my 13-year-old, for sure. I sometimes just feel like I can do no right, and it's really difficult. I'm trying to take what my friends with older kids say about, Oh, it's just because they feel so safe with you that they can just live as their frustrated self, and then they go to school and they behave well and toe the line and all of that. So I'm just like, yep, I'm so honored, so honored. It's a bumpy ride over here, but it's also the very best, and I wouldn't change a thing about it.

I'm absolutely horrified because I can see almost the first break of dawn's light far in the distance of them wanting to leave my home, and that is totally unacceptable. I'm like, "No, you have to stay my babies forever." My son is 11 and still doesn't love sleeping with all the lights off, so I'm hopeful that I can feel like I'm still the mom to a young child in some small ways anyway.

How are you doing?

SM: Like you said, it's very day-to-day, so we're just rolling with it. But it's also cool to get to see more of who they're becoming, which I think is really fun.

RLC: Very well said. That's the incredible part. Even though it's the worst thing ever when those memory photos show up on your phone of them as a baby — it's painful because you can't have that time anymore — it's like, "Well, yeah, but I also didn't know you as well."

SM: Exactly. Your daughter, Charlotte, is 13 now… has she watched She’s All That or Josie and the Pussycats yet?

RLC: She has. And they came with me to a screening of Josie at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery pretty recently, and there were, I think, 4,000 people there. It was a big group, and I feel really grateful to them and the revival houses because I don't know if in this day and age there's any chance that my kids would be able to experience work I've done on that scale ever again. I think the kids were mostly in it for the candy, but they were very respectful.

I think my daughter said she's glad my eyebrows grew back, and so am I.

SM: Kids… they sure know how to keep you humble! Last question: As a ‘90s and early ‘00s icon, you’re a comfort watch for a lot of us.

RLC: I'll take it. Thank you.

SM: I’m curious, what is your comfort watch?

RLC: Oh, man. I geeked out over... I met Elizabeth Shue one time. I can't tell you how many times I've seen Adventures in Babysitting. So someone like that. I've never met Molly Ringwald, but I would be the least cool human in the world. I grew up on John Hughes movies and her. So yeah, I'd say those.

SM: I love it. You’ve been a true joy, and it's such an honor to meet you.

RLC: Mine! And you're doing great. You really are.

SM: You too. We’ll get to the other side of all this; we will.

RLC: Thank you. Is 15 easier than 13?

SM: Oh, babe, that’s a convo for a whole other interview.

RLC: Copy that.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.