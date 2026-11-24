We all enter the holiday season with the best intentions: to get gifts that will bring our loved ones joy, ideally without devastating our bank accounts. But the reality is there’s almost always at least one gift that you break your own budget rule for, and it’s usually the thing you keep circling around. You open the tab, you close the tab, you try to convince yourself you don’t actually need said item, you text your sister, “Would it be insane to buy this?!”

And, yes, sometimes it is insane. In this economy? A quick trip to the grocery store can feel like a splurge. But maybe that’s all the more reason to give yourself permission to make an exception or two this holiday season. We could all use a little extra joy right now. Even better if it’s something that makes your life easier or more enjoyable somehow — the kind of gift that gets used every single day or makes an annoying part of your routine more bearable.

Those are the gifts on this list. Our editors picked the pricier stuff that has actually earned its spot in our homes. A light mask that will have people asking if you just got a facial. A giant fort that’ll take over your living room but be the source of so much laughter. Is any of it cheap? Nope. Is it all worth it? Well, we’d stake our holiday budgets on it. (Again.)

Seed to Skin The Cloud Nectar bath Seed to Skin Seed to Skin The Cloud Nectar bath $115 See On Seed to Skin Now that it's getting cooler out -- and my skin has fully made the transition -- I start entertaining the idea of taking baths. Cause when you get right down to it, baths are pretty luxurious, especially if you're a busy mom. I LOVE the scent of this product. It's like taking an Italian vacation in your very own tub. All of Seed to Skin's products are free of parabens, toxins and fillers, to name a few. So go ahead and treat yourself to a little luxury -- you'll thank yourself later. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Luyors Equinox Pro LED Mask Face, Neck, & Chest Luyors Luyors Equinox Pro LED Mask Face, Neck, & Chest $590 $425 See on Luyors I got serious about dutifully using retinol this year, and I also wanted to see if the hype around red light masks was warranted. Between the two, I definitely get a ton of compliments about my skin now. The Luyors mask has been fantastic; I love that it treats my neck and chest as well as my face. It holds a charge forever, and has so many different light modes depending on what your skin concerns are. This is a fantastic splurge-worthy gift for yourself or a woman in your life who could use a little daily TLC. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor

Vestaboard Vestaboard Vestaboard $1,269 See On Vestaboard Yes, this is a splurge. But it's also SO COOL, and the whole family gets to enjoy it. I was lucky enough to get to try one out for its launch, and it is so fun to program for adults and kids. I love sending my kids a message when I'm away on work trips, but it's also fun to post inspirational sayings, the weather, and daily events or tasks. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor

Genuine Bison Brown Leather Watch Band Barton Watch Bands Genuine Bison Brown Leather Watch Band $129.99 See On Barton Watch Bands For the husband who has a watch he loves but a band that has seen better days, this is the upgrade that makes the whole thing feel brand new. Barton’s Genuine Bison leather band is made right here in the USA from real bison leather that is thicker, more textured, and more characterful than standard cowhide, and it only gets better-looking as it breaks in and develops a patina over time. The craftsmanship is genuinely impressive at the price point, it fits most standard watch lugs, and the rich brown tone works with everything from a suit to a flannel. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Lux Rabbit Throw Tourance Lux Rabbit Throw $189.99 See On Tourance Splurging on jewelry or perfume is great, but what about splurging on the coziest things possible that can bring you literal comfort on a daily basis? This holiday, you should get someone you love the softest, warmest high-quality blanket that they can lose themselves in this winter. Here's a great pick: this Lux Rabbit throw from Tourance. Yes, it's a little spendier than most blankets, but think about the HOURS you will spend under it, feeling happy. — Sarah Aswell

SuperSpace Magnetic Tiles — The Family Bundle Superspace SuperSpace Magnetic Tiles — The Family Bundle $743 $693 See on Superspace This set has completely taken over our playroom in the best possible way! Superspace giant magnetic tiles are life-sized building panels made from eco-felt crafted from recycled plastic bottles, and the Family Bundle’s 40 panels give you enough to build actual multi-room forts that kids can crawl inside and play in together. It’s a 2026 National Parenting Product Award winner and a Toy of the Year winner, it’s STEAM accredited, and it’s the kind of open-ended building toy that kids come back to over and over again rather than playing with twice and forgetting about. — Katie Garrity

Demarson Vera Pavé Mini Earrings Demarson Demarson Vera Pavé Mini Earrings $265 See on Demarson I am completely obsessed with this jewelry brand; I want all of their stuff! But perhaps my favorite find from them so far is these earrings. Not only do they look stunning on, but they are really easy to put on, never fall off, and are incredibly light for their size. I get compliments every time I wear them, and I always feel just a little more put together when I have them on. I can't wait to try out more of their pieces! — Sarah Aswell

Rootique Duo Rootique Rootique Duo $148 $134 See On Rootique Do you know someone who uses minoxidil (Rogaine)? This is one of those "for the person who has everything" gifts that will genuinely make a little part of their daily life so much better. You fill the chamber with liquid minoxidil and, as you part your hair and run the Rootique device along your head, it sprays it onto your scalp as a fine mist. As someone who's been using Rogaine for over a year, dotting the foam on my scalp with a makeup brush and having the liquid kind run onto my face when I use the dropper, this way of applying it just works so. Much. Better. — Katie McPherson

Canon EOS R100 & Double Lens Kit Canon Canon EOS R100 & Double Lens Kit $929.99 $749.99 See On Canon My sister-in-law decided last year to invest in a really nice camera instead of paying for kid portraits year after year, and it has gone so well for her. She does "shoots" whenever the families get together and the pictures look so professional. She uses her Canon for Christmas cards and birthdays, and she inspired me to do the same thing. I love a gift that keeps on giving every time you use it. And while it's spendy compared to some other items, it can save you in the long run. — Sarah Aswell

The Complete Works Of Jane Austen Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set $170 $78.04 See on Amazon Sale I'm at a time when I'm trying to thoughtfully build a little library for myself... and this splurge felt so good as a gift for myself. These books are so beautiful and fun, and the text is still roomy and easy to read. These are books I know I'll read again and again, so they're truly worth it to add to my collection. These are also great gifts for basically any reader that you love. — Sarah Aswell

Frances Valentine Crescent Tote Frances Valentine Frances Valentine Crescent Tote $398 See On Frances Valentine This tote is a genuine splurge and worth every single penny! The Frances Valentine Crescent in red crinkled leather is the kind of bag that makes an entire outfit without trying, because a red leather tote in this silhouette is simultaneously classic and completely unexpected. The crinkled leather gets more beautiful with every use, the structured crescent shape is roomy enough to actually function as a real daily bag, and the quality is the kind you feel the moment you pick it up. — Katie Garrity

CopperFlex® 301 Mattress Topper Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex® 301 Mattress Topper $465.33 $325.74 See On Brooklyn Bedding A new mattress topper is always a splurge, but this is the one that makes it feel less painful, because Brooklyn Bedding built it with copper-infused memory foam for pressure relief and zoned lumbar support right where your back needs it. It’s made with CertiPUR-US certified foams, ships to your door, and has a sleep trial so you can actually test it in your own bedroom before committing. Waking up without a sore back is a gift to yourself that you’ll feel every single morning! — Katie Garrity

ORA Method LED Gua Sha Ora Method ORA Method LED Gua Sha $299 See On Ora Method At $299, this is a real splurge, but it’s the kind of treat-yourself buy I keep going back to. It combines traditional gua sha with red light, infrared light, and soothing vibration, so a single 10-minute session is designed to sculpt, lift, and brighten your face with the press of one button. It’s rechargeable and easy to clean, and it’s from the New York acupuncture studio behind the ORA Method, which makes it feel like a spa facial you can do on the couch. — Katie Garrity

Wren Swivel Accent Chair Chita Wren Swivel Accent Chair $658.99 $567.99 See on Chita Yes, this is a splurge, but hear me out: You're getting a very cute piece of furniture that will get used every day and that will make your house look cozier and more put together. I love these chairs because they look great but they are actually also comfortable to sit in. So hard to find! And the swivel function is a delight. This fit perfectly into my reading nook and looks great with a fuzzy throw over it. — Sarah Aswell

Ohuhu Alcohol Markers Honolulu 2S 320-Marker Set Ohuhu Alcohol Markers Honolulu 2S 320-Marker Set $299.99 $249.99 See on Amazon Sale I’m calling these a splurge because a big set of artist-grade alcohol markers is the kind of thing you hold off on buying for yourself. Each marker has a flexible brush tip and a soft chisel tip, and the alcohol ink blends smoothly without smudging, so you can go from quick coloring to fine detail without switching pens. The ink is refillable, the brush tips are replaceable, and the curved anti-slip barrel is designed for long sessions, which makes these a gift to yourself that actually lasts. — Katie Garrity

Baby Lock Aurora Embroidery Machine Baby Lock Baby Lock Aurora Embroidery Machine $1,319 $1,099 See On Baby Lock Moms don't want a robe for Christmas; we want to embroider a robe for Christmas. This is such a splurgey gift, but... it's one of those gifts that will keep on giving after you realize all it can do. This model comes with over 300 built-in designs as well as 19 different stitches. It also doubles as a traditional sewing machine so that your craft area doesn't get too crowded. Gifting this to the crafty person in your life will not be a mistake. — Sarah Aswell

Ultra Slim 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Limitless Ultra Slim 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $79.99 $57.13 See On Limitless At $79.99, this is a legit splurge for a power bank, but it’s the one that finally lets me stop carrying a tangle of cords; it snaps magnetically onto my phone and charges wirelessly at up to 15W, and it’s less than half an inch thick. It also has a built-in USB-C cable with a Lightning adapter, a digital battery display, and a 360° kickstand, so I can prop up my phone and keep charging while I watch something or take a call. — Katie Garrity