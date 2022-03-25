The phrase “fall into bed” takes on new meaning when you’re a mom, as Rachel Bilson is illustrating in a lol-worthy photo.

It’s one thing to blissfully hit the pillow in the wee hours of the morning after a fabulous night out, secure in the knowledge that you can stay there, uninterrupted, until noon — but something else entirely to smoosh your face into the covers, knowing that a sweet, little voice is going to come chirp you awake in what’ll feel like five minutes. There’s really nothing like the relentless grind of keeping a small human alive to make you desperate for some shut-eye.

How many of us have crashed on the sofa, in the rocking chair, or on the nursery floor, unable to even make it into the bedroom before drifting off? Teeth go unbrushed. Contact lenses remain stuck to eyeballs. Changing into pajamas can just be too much — especially when those pajamas are hiding tangled in a heap of laundry.

So we could relate completely to the experience of Bilson. The O.C.-alum and mom to daughter Briar Rose, 7, apparently stumbled into the bathroom Friday morning and, looking in the mirror, realized she hadn’t managed to finish taking off her bra before she’d gone to sleep.

In the selfie, Bilson holds her shirt above her belly to reveal a strappy black bra hanging around her waist, clasp still hooked.

“When you wake up and realize, this is how far you got with taking your bra off the night before,” Bilson captioned the Instagram story photo, adding, “#momlife.”

Bilson shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen, and has spoken previously about the challenges of solo parenting during the pandemic.

“If I get to shower a few times a week, I feel like that's a success,” she told Parents in December 2020. “I'm not complaining, though! Living in pajamas and sweatsuits — definitely not complaining about that. I am a huge fan.”

We certainly wouldn’t trade it for the current, vaccinated, more-like-normal version of the world, where you can sit and drink coffee in Starbucks and even get on an airplane, but there were some advantages to the sweatpants life. One being that a lot of us ditched our bras, kept our laptop cameras angled above collarbone level, and thereby avoided the possibility of waking the next morning to a bunched-up bra strap at our stomachs.