Singer-songwriter and mom Rachel Platten is getting real about a personal fight she’s recently faced after the birth of her second daughter — which turned into "incredibly painful" postpartum battle. The “Fight Song” singer got real on Instagram about the mental health struggles she’s being going through since welcoming Sophie Jo six months ago, and her raw admissions turned into an empowering mantra for other women.

On March 9, Platten opened up to her Instagram followers about what life has really been like over the best few months as she celebrates both the milestone of her daughter’s half birthday as well as herself for making it so far.

“I feel so proud of myself, I got through an incredibly painful battle with my mental health, long days that felt impossible and tears that wouldn’t stop coming and nights that felt never ending when my poor scared body wouldn’t let me sleep,” the 40-year-old admitted in a caption that accompanied a sweet snapshot of pair.

She candidly admitted to trying “every tool possible” — even ones she confesses she was previously scared of. “And finally now I’m feeling consistent joy, ease, power and real hope again,” she wrote. “Actually f that it’s not even hope, it’s bigger. It’s a KNOWING.”

The singer doesn’t specify that she struggled with postpartum depression or anxiety, but her mental health struggle seemed to follow the birth of her second baby.

And it’s this knowledge that had the power to change everything for Platten. “I know my strength. I know my worth. I know who I am and I love myself,” she explained. “Not because of what I achieve or how I look or external stuff anymore.”

Platten, who also has a 3-year-old daughter, Violet Skye, with her husband Kevin Lazan, explained that in order to see the light, she had to not only see “human life” underneath all of the labels, she had to learn to love it.

“I know all my insecurities and weaknesses and all my glorious sunny parts too and I welcome them all,” she added. “That is where my true power has always come ... My little soul is bursting.”

She also teases readers about having so much to share, potentially alluding to new music, although that’s not what she wants people to take away from this point.

“Mostly, I just want to reach a hand back into the darkness if any of you reading this are still there,” she wrote. “I promise, It’s possible for you to feel joy again. I’m here as an example that you can do this. You can be your own hero and you can learn to love all of you and I believe in you.”

She ended her raw post with an inspiring message that’s just as motivating as her pump-up song. But this time, the powerful words come from her aunt, who had this to say on one of Platten’s “darkest days” during her postpartum period:

Rachel, no one is going to come save you. Be your own hero. Do one brave thing today. Do one more tomorrow. Win the day. You can do this.

But that isn’t the most the most incredible part of her wise words of wisdom. “She had just lost her husband of 50 years (my incredible uncle), and she was teaching me how to climb out of hell,” Platten wrote. “So I’m passing it on, you can do this. Win the day.”

This honest-yet-encouraging reveal has resonated with countless others who are celebrating Platten for speaking out about the very real reality of postpartum mental health struggles.

“This is so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your journey. I know those dark times well and when you’re in them it really feels like it’s gonna be forever,” responded commenter Kate Northrup. “It’s such good medicine to have people like you on the other side as a beacon shining to remind us we can eventually emerge and we will!”

“Your mother is so wonderful, special and brave. I’m so proud of you! We CAN be our own hero! ♥️” added mental health advocate Lexie Manion.

If you or someone who know is suffering from postpartum depression or fighting any mental health battle, there are resources for you. Platten’s message is a reminder that you’re not alone and shouldn’t be afraid to speak up and get help.