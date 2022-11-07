Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson is a mom! The Pitch Perfect alum gave fans a delightful surprise on Monday when she revealed the she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, via surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” the beaming mom captioned an Instagram post of a little unicorn-slippered Royce covering her face with her mittened hand.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.”

Wilson’s motherhood journey has been an “emotional roller coaster.” In December 2020, Wilson announced via Instagram Live that she was freezing her eggs. “As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” Wilson said. “Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”

Six months later, in May 2021, Wilson opened up about her fertility struggles. “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote on Instagram. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

In October 2021, the actress lost some weight, which did not go unnoticed (or unscathed) from fans. She explained how her “year of health” was in hopes of becoming pregnant.

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she explained to The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine. “But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like (it’s) not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

Wilson came out in June, when she posted that she had a girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. And rumors flew last week that the pair was engaged. But Wilson clarified rumors this weekend on Instagram stories, along with pictures of the couple having fun in Disneyland.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” she wrote.

It’s not clear if Agruma will be co-parenting — or what her role will be to the new baby.

Thanks to surrogacy, Wilson was able to fulfill her dreams of becoming a mother. The journey to motherhood looks different for everyone, and Wilson’s is as beautiful as any. Congrats again!