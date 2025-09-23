Reese Witherspoon is all of us when she admitted that, after being a parent for 25 years, she definitely was a little more lax with her youngest kid because... we’re tired, y’all. Witherspoon shared the details on her different parenting styles on a recent episode of The Interview. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked if she’s “different as a parent this time around.”

Reese replied with an exasperated, “Oh, for sure,” adding, “I’m exhausted. I’m completely wrung-out and tired.”

She explained that she’s more lax and easy-going with her youngest son, admitting that she’s likely to give into his demands these days.

She said, “Whenever I lose my cool, I turn to my youngest and I go, ‘You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I’m so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it, you know, but like, think about how it’s going to make you feel.’”

The Big Little Lies actress and producer concluded, “I’m so tired. I’ve been parenting for 25 years.”

Reese shares two adult kids — Ava and Deacon — with fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, and one — 12-year-old Tennessee — with Jim Toth.

The Morning Show actress also opened up about the different life paths her children have taken compared to her own.

Speaking of daughter Ava, she said, “Well, it’s interesting. Because last year, she turned 25 and when I was 25, she was a year and a half old, and I had just done Legally Blonde. And I was about to start Sweet Home Alabama. We just are living very different … different life existences, realities.”

In an August Instagram post, Witherspoon talked about raising three kids while working in Hollywood. In a series of photos, she shared her own parenting experience as a working mom, calling it a “beautiful, messy journey.”

“Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like...,” she began. “It looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together. It looked like always being on the road together. It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice! It looked really hard sometimes. I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired.”

“It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night. So my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun! In conclusion, even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life. Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!” she concluded.