Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good investigation.

Thanks to an inquisitive young friend in Rhode Island, people around the world might finally get an answer to the holiday season’s most fervent mystery: Is Santa Claus real?

A little girl from Cumberland tactfully collected samples of a half-eaten Oreo cookie and some carrot pieces after Christmas — and wrote a letter to police asking them to DNA test the evidence to prove St. Nick’s, as well as his reindeers’, existence.

As expected, the authorities immediately hopped on board.

The young investigator’s letter reads, “Dear Cumberland police departament [sic], I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer [sic] on Christmas Eve and was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?”

The little girl’s samples will, seemingly, be put to good use by authorities.

The Cumberland police force shared the girl’s well-executed probe on Facebook, announcing that they would “forward her evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s, Department of Health- Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis.”

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Chief Matthew J. Benson, Ed.D., wrote in a press release on January 20.

The department also posted images of the bagged evidence, as well as the forensic examination request form. And, to aid in the girl’s efforts, they released an image of what appears to be a reindeer on a local camera the night before Christmas.

“While the Cumberland Police Department awaits the testing results, the department has been in contact with this future-CPD Detective and provided her with some already uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ presence in her neighborhood the night of December 24th, 2022 (see attached),” the department wrote.

Although the young detective’s name remained anonymous in the press release, her mom may have outed her identity in a Facebook comment, in which she wrote, “A giant thank you Chief Benson and the entire CPD! My Scarlett is going to be so thrilled that you are looking into “her case”!!!!!”

Well, Scarlett, thank you for your service and unmatched work. Because of you, more information on Santa Claus is most definitely coming to town!