Rihanna Jokes About Baby RZA Inheriting Her Forehead

Some families are cursed (or blessed) with certain noticeable features that never fade, even though the generations. Maybe it’s an eye color, a prominent nose, or super-curly hair. Whatever it is, it often can’t be stopped, no matter how many new genes enter the pool.

And this week, superstar Rihanna shared her own family’s trademark feature, joking that one of her babies had inherited her forehead while the other had somehow escaped.

The 35-year-old pop star was on the red carpet on Monday night to promote her Fenty X Puma collection in Hollywood, sporting an amazing faux fur purple coat, baggy jeans, and a white lace top. And when she was stopped and asked what she imagined her family would be like, she gave the sweetest, most thoughtful answer.

“You don’t have an idea,” RiRi told Access Hollywood. “You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.’ And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

But after such an insightful answer, she had to take a moment to poke fun at her and her family’s forehand, and the fact that one of her sons got it and the other somehow escaped.

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” Rihanna quipped. “Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You can’t lose this thing!”

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Rihanna shares RZA, 19 months, and Riot Rose, who is five months, with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The two have been dating since 2020 and welcomed RZA in 2022. Riot followed in August 2023 — after she announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ri also opened up about how her relationship and feelings toward Rocky have changed since they became parents, explaining that she loves him “differently” now.

“It’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [parent],’” she gushed. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background [actor], I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

ASAP was at the event, too, though he stood to the side while his partner walked the carpet and took interviews. They then hugged, held hands, and entered the event together.

During another interview, Rihanna shared that one thing she wants but doesn’t have is a little girl.

"So far, have daughters," Rihanna told E! News. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

Here’s to hoping she gets her wish — and who knows if baby no. 3’s forehead will look like.