The Royal Children Start Their First Day At A New School

Most kids take pictures on their front lawn holding apple-shaped chalkboards while their parents smile behind their iPhones, but the Royal children of Cambridge have paparazzi photoshoots while they walk as a family hand in hand joyfully, and this is why we love them.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have officially had their first day of school, and this year they are attending a new one: the Lambrook School.

The institution is a private school located near Windsor and “combines first-class teaching and superb facilities with traditional values, set in the idyllic surroundings of 52 acres of beautiful Berkshire countryside.”

The school, which was founded in 1860 and rests on an idyllic 52 acres, prides itself on having a foundation of “Christian faith.”

“Compassion and a fundamental recognition of family values are at the core of life here, and we encourage all pupils to be outward looking, using their gifts for the benefit of others,” reads the website.

Kate Middleton arrived in a long brown polka-dotted summer dress with matching stiletto pumps, while Prince Harry was sporting his usual classic blue suit and the children in their school uniforms. Everyone was all smiles as they greeted the Headmaster, Jonathan Perry, before enjoying the school’s annual welcome event for families on the first day.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Perry shook each child’s hand and shared his excitement, saying, “Lovely to have you with us,” according to footage caught of the moment. Williams responded that the kids were looking forward to it and also had a lot of questions. George, in particular, appeared a bit pensive, with many questions stirring indeed.

The family announced earlier this summer that they would be moving from London to the Adelaide Cottage, a property on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to give the family a slower pace of life. In particular, they wanted to provide a new school environment for their children and be more involved in their day-to-day, creating more normalcy in their very public lives.

Looks like Prince William and Kate are doing just that — being involved parents who walk their children to the door on their first day of school while they overcome the jitters of nerves and excitement.