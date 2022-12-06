It’s pretty standard for families to visit jolly old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus during the holiday season. Whether you’re heading to see a Mall Santa or hopping on the Polar Express to get a glimpse, it doesn’t really matter how old someone is — there is just something so magical about getting a chance to chat with a Santa Claus and the Missus.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know that all too well. Reynolds posted an adorable photo of the couple hanging out with Santa and “Jessica” Clause while aboard The Polar Express.

Reynolds, 46, made the feminist-driven decision to only refer to Santa as the “husband” of Jessica Clause in his photo caption. Much appreciated.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” Reynolds wrote. “She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria.”

In the photo, Lively is donning holiday jammies (presumably because it’s standard to wear PJs while riding on The Polar Express) with a cream robe. Her adorable pregnant belly was on full display.

Lively is pregnant with the family’s fourth child. The Gossip Girl alum and Reynolds already have three other children together — daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

One of the funniest pieces of Reynold’s otherwise simple Instagram post was Lively’s issue with her husband’s photo cropping skills. “My. Shoes 🙄,” Lively wrote in the comments, calling out her husband for cutting them off in the post.

Soon enough, the Deadpool star worked to rectify the “inexcusable” mistake, posting the full photo to his Instagram Story that included his wife’s sparkly sneakers.

“I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted,” Reynolds wrote with an updated photo. “It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted.”

Instagram

While Reynolds is known to poke fun at his wife on social media (and vice versa) the couple, who tied the knot over a decade ago, truly do seem to have such a loving and caring relationship. Lively recently honored her husband when he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award.

In a series of videos posted on The Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter page, Lively spoke about Reynolds’ career, philanthropic efforts and unending love for his family. Lively discussed Reynolds’ homeland of Canada and how important the concept of home has always been for him. She noted that when Reynolds first moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, she said, Reynolds would drive back to Canada every weekend to see his family — which kept him “grounded, sane and him.”

“Now I am his home and his girls are his home and, just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street; he is hardwired to get home,” Lively told the audience. “If he came home from set not in his wardrobe we would be very concerned — soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home.”

Renyolds has always had nothing but love for his wife. In a 2021 Instagram post, the Nice Guys star got sentimental when talking about Lively, noting how grateful he was for her calling her the “heart and soul” of their family.

“It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability,” he wrote. “The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”

However, not to be one to make anything he posts about his wife too sentimental and sweet, Reynolds had to cap it off with a joke. “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me...”