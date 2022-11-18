Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Touching Speech

Blake Lively was more than just glowing at an event honoring her husband and fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds. She was a mama bear who most likely made the crowd instantly cry when she celebrated her spouse’s many achievements in film and at home.

The actor, 35, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, looked lovely in a shimmering Ralph Lauren Collection dress as she honored Reynolds, 46, who received the 36th American Cinematheque Award during a ceremony at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday.

In a series of videos posted on The Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter page, Lively spoke about Reynolds’ career, philanthropic efforts and heart, mentioning his unending love and care for her and their three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. (According to THR, James and Inez even attended the event with their parents.)

Lively discussed Reynolds’ homeland of Canada and how important home has always been for him throughout his life. When he first moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, she said, Reynolds would drive back to Canada every weekend to see his family — which kept him “grounded, sane and him.”

“Now I am his home and his girls are his home and, just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street; he is hardwired to get home,” Lively told the audience. “If he came home from set not in his wardrobe we would be very concerned — soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home.”

“That man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen, especially not by someone who is able to be so all-in in his work life,” she continued. “He’s able to somehow be everything to everyone all at once; he is the most present person you will ever meet. And yes he creates magic in his work, but man oh man does he create magic in his real life.”

Blake Lively’s speech at the Beverly Hilton.

Reynolds beamed from his seat as his wife spoke, even looking a little teary-eyed at one point. (Then she jokingly called his mom Tammy Reynolds “a hussy” and laughter, once again, ensued.)

The Deadpool star’s frequent collaborator Shawn Levy also spoke about Reynolds’ love of family in a touching speech, insisting, “I don’t think a day has gone by in the four years we’ve been working together that he doesn’t acknowledge [his marriage] and express gratitude for that.”

Reynolds himself praised Lively in his acceptance speech and credited her with his illustrious career of late.

“Most importantly I get to spend my days working with my favorite collaborator of all, my wife Blake. You are the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history, you have literally authored me into this moment,” he said.

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reynolds’ success was celebrated by an elite roster of friends and colleagues throughout the evening, including Will Ferrell, Rob McElhenney, Mary Steenburgen, Hugh Jackman, Octavia Spencer, Helen Mirren, and Salma Hayek.

But, most importantly perhaps, his mother, wife and children.