ABC talk show, The View, is known for its polarizing debates, hot topics, and cringey arguments, so when host Sara Haines blurted out that she thinks her dad, Dick Haines, is hot, typically viewers of the show probably weren’t too shocked. However, once the video made rounds on social media, people thought the on-air moment was a bit bizarre.

The whole conversation got going amid a “Hot Topics” discussion about Jack Schlossberg's controversial question to his X followers. He asked if Vice President J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, is “way hotter” than Schlossberg's grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Anyone who follows Schlossberg on social media knows that his content drips with satire and funny takes. If I had to wager a guess, he was just being funny. However, The View hosts still wanted to discuss the moment.

"My grandmother, Antonia, her name was, she was 60, I can't tell that she was hot. She never took her apron off, so how would I even know how hot?" panelist Joy Behar joked.

That’s when Haines jumped right in.

"Even when it's family, you have eyes, though. Like, my dad's hot and I say it all the time," Haines said, as cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to agree.

"Your dad is hot," she said before Haines continued: "My dad's hot. He just is."

Sunny Hostin also jumped in to share that her dad was also hot. "I have a hot dad, too," Hostin observed.

"You have a hot dad," Haines confirmed.

“My friends, my whole life talked about my hot dad ..." Haines said. "No, because I'm not blind," Haines continued. "I'm not attracted to him, he's just hot. I can see him."

Then she added even more history, bringing up a memory of how a friend once unknowingly called out her hot dad.

“We were walking up to my yard and my dad was mowing the lawn and had no shirt on," Haines said. "My friend Emily was like, 'Oh my God, who's mowing your lawn?' And I was like, 'That's my dad!'"

After the video went viral, several TikTok users commented on the moment.

“Imagine saying this on TV,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Is she ok???????”

One user empathized with Haines’ hot dad situation, writing, “I grew up with a ‘hot dad.’ My teachers, my friends, the grocery clerk, everyone makes sure you know 😩”

Maybe Haines could have used another word such as “handsome” or “good-looking” and caught way less flack. There’s just something about the word “hot” that feels...a little weird!