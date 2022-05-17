Sarah Levy Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Sarah Levy has announced to the world why snacking has become her top priority — she’s pregnant. The Schitt's Creek alum took to Instagram yesterday to debut her fabulous growing belly, while wearing pinstriped shorts and a flowy linen button-down.

Her face is mostly obscured by a summer hat, but her hand is cupping her pregnant bare belly.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she captioned the post.

Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose, was one of the first of many to comment on the post, saying, "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!"

Levy met her husband Graham Outerbridge back in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in October 2021. This will be their first child together.

Sarah’s brother, Dan Levy showed his love and support on his little sister’s big day, sharing on Instagram “My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”

Dan hasn’t publicly said anything about becoming an uncle yet, though.

There’s no way to know if Levy and Outerbridge will be good parents or not, but if the way they seem to love their two dogs, Georgie and Mac, are any hints, they’re going to hit this out of the part. Their two lovable canines often appear in both of their socials.

No further details have been released yet regarding the pregnancy, including any sort of due date, though I wonder what Instagram-less grandpa Eugene Levy thinks of all this, and more importantly, will the baby’s first words be “Ew, David?”

Motherhood looks amazing on you, Sarah. Can’t wait to meet your bébé.