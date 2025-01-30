50 SNL-Inspired Baby Names For Your Little Future Comedian

The cultural juggernaut that is Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a three-hour special on Sunday, Feb. 16. (Yes — you read that right, Sunday!) Throughout its 50 seasons, SNL has featured hundreds of hilarious icons. At Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8H, these icons dazzled live audiences and millions of at-home viewers with their memorable sketches and characters.

If you're expecting a child, perhaps the show's anniversary television special can help inspire your baby name search. Because, let's be real, selecting a baby name can often feel like a daunting and overwhelming search. But since Saturday Night Live has an ample history of adding levity to perplexing topics, let them entertain you — and maybe even shake loose a few top-tier baby name ideas.

So, are you an SNL superfan who has seen practically every episode? Can you quote sketches verbatim? If so, consider naming your future little funny kid after one of these iconic performers. Bonus: It'll be one more way to get under the skin of any Debbie Downers in your life who, whenever you mention SNL, inevitably say, "Really? That show hasn't been good since [insert decade here)."

1. Gilda

This name, which means "great tribute," can be used to honor the late great comedy legend Gilda Radner. She was among the original cast members dubbed "The Not Ready For Prime Time Players" when the show premiered in 1975. You could also opt for the name Roseanne after her famous Weekend Update character, Roseanne Roseannadanna.

2. Murray

Joining the cast in '77, Bill Murray later became a household name, starring in beloved films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Caddyshack. The name Murray stems from Scottish and Irish languages and is synonymous with marine life.

3. Eddie

The powerhouse comedian Eddie Murphy got his start on Saturday Night Live in the early '80s. His parodies of pop culture figures were seen in the characters Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat, and Gumby. If these characters or any number of his prolific film characters made you laugh, consider naming your kid Eddie or Murphy.

4. Julia

Not everyone knows that before she was Elaine Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus performed on SNL from 1982-85. Another Julia joined the cast five years later: Julia Sweeney. If you're a Julia Sweeney stan, then perhaps you'll go with the gender-neutral name, Pat, after her most famous SNL character.

5. Martin

One of my all-time favorites, Martin Short joined the cast of SNL after performing with the Canadian sketch show Second City Television (SCTV). Known for his over-the-top and often musical personalities, Martin Short still dazzles SNL audiences by making recent appearances as a host.

NBC/Getty Images

6. Dana

A sweet name for your little boy or girl, "Dana" would make any church lady say, "Well isn't that [baby] special?" You can pay homage to Dana Carvey, who made an impact in the late '80s to early '90s with SNL characters like Garth from Wayne's World, and numerous impressions of celebrities and political figures.

7. Farley

Chris Farley endeared audiences with his physical comedy, like his Chippendale's audition sketch with Patrick Swayze, and his amazing one-liners, like motivational speaker Matt Foley who said, "I live in a van down by the river." The name Farley is Irish in origin and means "meadow," but you could also opt for the similar-sounding "Varley."

8. Sandy

How could I mention Chris Farley without mentioning his comedy pal, Adam Sandler? For fans of Sandler's abundant television and film career, name derivatives like "Sandy" or "Sander" would be just as high-quality options as "The Waterboy" Bobby Boucher's high-quality H20.

9. Meadow

Tim Meadows, known for his most popular SNL character, "The Ladies Man" — as well as for his featured role as Principal Duvall in the movie Mean Girls — was an SNL cast member from 1991-2000. If you love his work and love nature-themed names, "Meadow" or "Meadows" are cute options for your baby.

10. Elliott

This name is inspired by two Elliotts who appeared on the show: the father and daughter pair Chris and Abby Elliott. You probably know Chris Elliot from his hilarious role as Roland Schitt in Schitt's Creek. But before that, he got his start on SNL. So did his daughter Abby, who stars in The Bear and is known for celebrity impressions of Anna Farris and Zooey Deschanel.

11. Cheri

Another stellar impressionist, Cheri Oteri, portrayed Barbara Walters, among others, and was also one-half of the "Cheerleaders" duo. The name "Cheri" means "dear" in French. Perfect for your dear little one!

12. Ferrell

You probably don’t have to guess who this is after! If you prefer something a little more traditional, you could always go with Ferrell’s first name. There have been some incredible Will's (and a Bill) who performed at Studio 8H. We've got Ferrell (95-02), Will Forte (02-10), and Bill Hader (05-13), all of whom have graduated Saturday Night Live to star in your favorite TV shows and movies. Likewise, will your little Will keep you laughing for decades to come?

13. Molly

Can you feel that your baby is going to become a *pauses and poses* superstar? If so, go with the name "Molly" for Molly Shannon (95-01). Or, Molly after another famous SNL cast member from Ohio, Molly Kearney (22-24), who was SNL's first nonbinary cast member and does a hilarious Guy Fieri impersonation.

14. Ana

Comedian and musical theatre actress Ana Gasteyer wowed audiences with her incredible musical talent. I mean, the woman can sing and act like Celine Dion! She even originated the role of Elphaba before the musical Wicked transferred to Broadway. So, it's a beautiful name for your future triple threat.

15. Tracy

If you love Tracy Morgan, who was a cast member from 1996-2003, go with the names Tracy, Morgan — or, for you 30 Rock fans — Jordan. Known for characters like unaccredited zoologist Brian Fellows or the inappropriately flirty scientist Astronaut Jones, Tracy Morgan's wacky characters made him a household name.

16. Tina

Onto the star of 30 Rock, Tina Fey started on SNL as a writer and then became a performer and the head writer, leading to her transition to the Weekend Update desk alongside Amy Poehler. The name Tina, which is a nickname from Fey's Greek middle name "Stamatina," would be a perfect fit for your future little Bossypants.

17. Maya

Another triple-threat powerhouse, Maya Rudolph joined Saturday Night Live in 2000. She returned for the 50th season by portraying Vice President Kamala Harris. Her stellar impressions and ability to make any character shine make her a true standout.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

18. Seth

A head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor to his co-host Tina Fey, Seth Meyers continues to make audiences laugh with his nightly talk show. Meaning "appointed," the name Seth could be the start of establishing your baby's comedian future career.

19. Kenan

Inspired by the longest-running cast member, Kenan Thompson, the name Kenan would be a unique choice for a baby, as it isn't even in the top 1,000 most popular baby names. This name would be a good fit for millennials who have watched Kenan on television from his days as an All That cast member to then a Saturday Night Live legend.

20. Kristen

The dynamic Kristen Wiig joined SNL in 2005 and created dozens of lovable weirdos like Target Lady, Sue from "Surprise Party," Gilly, among others. So, feel free to clutch your turtleneck and yell, "I am so freakin' excited," as you realize you've found the perfect baby name for your funny lady.

21. Jason

Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso fans might be considering the name Jason after Jason Sudeikis. If you go with this one, please promise me you'll buy the baby a little red tracksuit for Jason's "What Up With That" background dancing character. Or a soccer uniform, at least!

22. Bobby

Inspired by Bobby Moynihan, who performed on SNL from 2008-17, Bobby is a cute name for your little goofball. Besides, Moynihan's funny nonsensical ramblings as "Drunk Uncle" might foreshadow what your toddler might sound like when they start learning words!

23. Taran

A highly underrated SNL cast member, in my opinion, Taran Killam was one of those performers whose presence simply elevated any sketch. A gender-neutral name, Taran means "thunder."

24. Aidy

Meaning "happy," the name Aidy is fitting for Aidy Bryant, who brought tons of laughter during her ten years at Saturday Night Live. A true jack-of-all-trades, Aidy's wacky characters and spot-on impressions were a delight.

25. Cecily

Like Aidy, Cecily Strong was part of the backbone of SNL from 2012 to 2022. Her chameleon-like ability to portray any role or celebrity impression is absolutely divine! Fitting, since the name Cecily means "heaven."

26. Beck

I can't help but think of the recurring Beck Bennett sketch where he played a boss with the dexterity of a baby. Perhaps your little baby is meant to be the CEO of their future playroom?

27. Leslie

Whether you're inspired by Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation character Leslie or the brilliant comedian Leslie Jones, the name "Leslie" stems from a type of evergreen plant. Fitting, since the talent of both SNL performers is evergreen.

28. Chloe

Two Chloes in recent SNL history are Chloe Fineman and Chloe Troast. So, by going with this name, perhaps your baby will either be an excellent impressionist or a skilled musical comedian?

29. Bowen

Joining the cast in 2019, Bowen Yang always steals the show — especially when he appears on "Weekend Update" as outrageously funny characters like "The Iceberg That Sank The Titanic" and Pygmy hippo Moo Deng. In Chinese, "Bowen" means abundant, which tracks given the abundance of Bowen's talent.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Baby Names Inspired By Members of “The Five-Timers Club”

All of these celebrities have hosted the show at least five times:

Steve after Steve Martin

after Steve Martin Scarlett after Scarlett Johansson

after Scarlett Johansson Tom after Tom Hanks

after Tom Hanks John after John Goodman or John Mulaney

after John Goodman or John Mulaney Justin after Justin Timberlake

after Justin Timberlake Drew after Drew Barrymore

after Drew Barrymore Emma after Emma Stone

after Emma Stone Paul after Paul Rudd

after Paul Rudd Danny after Danny Devito

after Danny Devito Baldwin after Alec Baldwin

after Alec Baldwin Melissa after Melissa McCarthy

after Melissa McCarthy Jonah after Jonah Hill

after Jonah Hill Woody after Woody Harrleson

after Woody Harrleson Candice after Candice Bergen

Names Inspired By Notable Writers from Saturday Night Live

Though these comedians weren’t cast members, they made a big impact on the show and to the comedy world!

Paula after Girls5Eva star Paula Pell

after Girls5Eva star Paula Pell Conan after late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien

after late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien Jillian after Brittany Runs a Marathon star Jillian Bell

after Brittany Runs a Marathon star Jillian Bell Daniel after The Office creator Greg Daniels

after The Office creator Greg Daniels Akiva or Jorma after The Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone

A Baby Name Inspired By The SNL Creator and Producer

Lorne after Lorne Michaels, who has been with the show for all 50 years!

No matter what you name your future comedian, make sure to play some of your favorite SNL sketches to help that little babe develop his or her funny bone.