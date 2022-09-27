Scarlett Johansson Is Sharing Why Her Son Cosmo's Name Is So Special

Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom of two, and she’s finally opening up about the story behind her 13-month-old son’s name, Cosmo. She recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly started the conversation by asking how she and her husband, Colin Jost, chose their son’s name.

The actress joked, “We just threw a bunch of letters together.”

I thought that’s how all celebs chose their baby names.

The two laughed, and Scarlett continued, “It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it.” While the name seemed to be well received by most of their inner circle, it seems Jost’s mom wasn’t too sold. “It wasn’t sitting [well]. She kept suggesting other versions of it, and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out.’”

Clarkson, who has an 8-year-old daughter named River Rose, commented, “I love that they're both flowers,” and Scarlett agreed, adding, “That's why my daughter liked it too.”

“Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow,” Johannson replied.

Saturday Night Live star Jost also spoke on the moniker in October last year, after his son’s birth, during a visit with Late Night With Seth Myers, sharing the same story: that his mom just couldn’t get comfy with their odd name choice.

“I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing,” he joked. “She would call us, after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo?’ … And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’”

Jost, who was very amused by his mom’s attempts, assured her that the birth certificate was signed, sealed, and delivered. To which she replied, “OK, interesting,” and later tried one last attempt, suggesting, “Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo,” Jost told Meyers.

Colin and Scarlett met in 2017 and got married in 2020. Cosmo is Jost’s first child, while Scarlett shares daughter Rose, 8, with her ex-fiancé Romain Dauriac.