Selena Gomez Basically Threw Herself A Wedding For Her 30th Birthday

Turning thirty, flirty, and thriving is a good enough reason to throw your wedding sans groom — at least in Selena Gomez’s book. The multi-hyphenate revealed that for her 30th birthday, she threw herself a solo wedding-style party for the occasion.

“I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding,” she explained in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Turning 30 is a big milestone, after all, and a gold band on your left ring finger doesn’t dictate whether or not you’re entering a new part of your life.

“We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers,” she says, laughing. “So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical.” Other guests included her sister Gracie and friends Francia Raísa, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, and Miley Cyrus, whom Gomez says she “f***ing loves.”

The groom-less wedding also included all the flair of a traditional wedding, sort of. According to Gomez, the bash also included a Barney cake (a nod to her time on the classic children’s show), red roses, and tons of dancing. Gomez donned a stunning Versace pink gown for the event.

The Only Murders in the Building star also talked about her struggles with mental health and a psychosis episode in 2018, which ultimately led to her bipolar diagnosis.

"It was just that I was gone," she said of the time, noting that doctors were testing out new medicine combinations to help alleviate her mental anguish. "There was no part of me that was there anymore."

At the end of the day, is there anything better than celebrating being alive and surrounded by friends? Even as Gomez navigates mental health struggles and the pitfalls of fame, it seems like she knows who she is, and that is absolutely worth commemorating with a nuptials-styled party.