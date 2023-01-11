Selena Gomez was radiant at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday as she walked the red carpet with the cutest plus one ever: her little sister, Gracie Teefey.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora, was joined on the red carpet by 9-year-old Gracie, who is Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian’s daughter.

Gomez wore a stunning black and plum Valentino ensemble with Santoni shoes, while Gracie wore a gold dress embellished with sequins.

At one point while posing on the carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Gomez called out to her sister, who came running up to her for a photo-op.

Sisterly love.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey looked adorable together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez was just 20 when Gracie was born, and they share a very special bond.

For an interview for friend Raquelle Stevens’ TaTaTu show Giving Back Generation in August 2022, Gomez said Gracie “puts things in perspective” for her.

“I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being and there’s no better feeling in the world,” she said. “I kind of feel like I’m a parent in a way even though I’m not. It’s so rewarding to see that life was so simple at one point, and I want to enjoy life sometimes the way she enjoys life.”

When Grace was 4, Gomez posted a video to Instagram of the pair playing, writing: “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Selena Gomez and Grace.

During another recent "sister date night,” Gomez posted a photo of the duo wearing matching black outfits. And the “Lose You To Love Me” singer told Vogue that Gracie is already raiding her closet.

"I thought I'd have a little more time with my clothes, but that's just not the case," she said.

Here’s hoping Gracie rocks some of her big sister’s iconic looks during future red carpet appearances!