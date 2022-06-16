Maya Vander From ‘Selling Sunset’ Shares How She’s Coping After Stillbirth

Though Selling Sunset has been thought to be scripted by fans, the cast continues to demonstrate that they are actually living their lives on camera, illuminating very real events, like Maya Vander’s recent experience with stillbirth. Maya’s third pregnancy was featured in Season 5, during which she revealed that she would not be returning to the show in order to focus on her growing family in Miami, Florida.

Maya experienced an unprecedented stillbirth in December 2021, which she revealed on her Instagram. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone.”

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason,” she added.

The celebrity realtor also addressed the experience in the show’s reunion back in May, sharing that the stillbirth was a “bad accident with [the] cord, mixed with some swallowed placenta,” and that it was not something she nor the doctors could of premeditated.

However, she shared “I’m doing much better, I have my husband, he’s amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going.” She also revealed, “I think part of my healing [journey] is you know, getting pregnant again. I hope I will.”

Earlier this month, Vander reflected again on her journey since reaching the six-month mark, sharing on a post, “I have women (who might be going through the something similar) ask me how I’m doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I’m able to continue pushing forward with my daily life. Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me, I find the key is to stay busy - a healthy distraction always keeps me going.”

My advice is [to] get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins🤍), and talk to someone. From my own experiences, I know the pain of loss won’t heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process,” she concluded the caption.

Maya has since revealed her next chapter in real estate, announcing the launch of her own brokerage, The Maya Vander Group, in Miami.

Healing after stillbirth looks different for everyone, and it looks like Maya is on the right path.