Actress Selma Blair defied odds and left audiences in awe every week as she danced (seemingly with ease) in the ballroom on Disney+ reality show Dancing with the Stars. However, it seems that her body was taking much more of a toll than anyone really knew.

Blair, who had been competing on the show following her MS diagnosis in 2018, had to break the news this week to her dance parter, Sasha Farber, that she could not continue dancing due to doctor’s orders.

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” she explained through tears. “I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

Selma explained that the risk of irreparable body damage was just not worth it to her in the end. She feared that if she pushed just a bit too far, she could risk extensive damage to her body.

However, she did say that she wanted her time on DWTS to be a learning experience for her 11-year-old son, Arthur. While pulling out of the competition was a difficult decision, she knew that this moment in her life could show her son that sometimes things just happen and tough decisions have to be made.

“I'll have to settle in and get back to being a mom and showing him I have to pull back on something that I love doing and sometimes you make hard decisions,” she said.

Later in the live show, Blair continued to explain how complicated the decision to end her time on the show was.

“It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to. I want to be here," Selma told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro after her final dance. “But I know, as a mom and as someone who wants to represent people that are taking chances, sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take, and mine is fine. I'm going to be OK.”

Her son has been in the audience for most of Blair’s appearances on the show, clapping and cheering her on like any number one fan would. During her debut on the show, Arthur, whom Blair shares with ex Jason Bleick, gushed over his mom’s routine.

“I'm really proud of her,” he told Access Hollywood. “It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around. It was amazing. Even the judges were moved by it.”

It’s safe to say there was not a dry eye in the ballroom that evening as Blair said her goodbyes to the cast and crew while clutching onto her son. “This competition showed me how much I love to be around people who are trying their hardest,” she said surrounded by the entire cast. “How much I love to be around music even though I don't have musicality. How much I love to want to do something again.”

Wishing Selma nothing but the best as she keeps on being an amazing mom while figuring out what adventure to try next.