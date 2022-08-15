The journey to pregnancy is never easy. Some couples try for months, years even, before they see a positive line on a test. Others go through IVF, or choose surrogacy and adoption to welcome a child into their family. As Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shows, every heartbreak is painful.

In an emotional TikTok video, Arnold, 28, celebrates a positive pregnancy test with her almost 2-year-old daughter, Sage, before sharing, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your 🩸 a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.”

Arnold captioned the TikTok, which has been viewed 3 million times, with, “My sweet girl ❤️ I don't know what I would do without her ❤️ #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend.”

People showered the dancer with condolences and positive thoughts, with some sharing their own experiences with pregnancy loss. As commenters noted, a false positive could mean a few things, including user error or a chemical pregnancy, a form of miscarriage that takes place when an egg gets fertilized but the embryo never fully implants in the uterus.

Any which way it happens, getting your period following the high from a positive pregnancy test is absolutely devastating.

In a recent YouTube video with her sisters — Jensen, Brynley and Rylee Arnold — Lindsay shared that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, were actively trying for baby No. 2.

“I am currently trying to get pregnant, so for everybody asking that, it is happening. Kind of has been happening for a while so send your good luck vibes to us,” she said.

The Arnold family has been experiencing a lot of excitement lately as both Jensen and Brynley welcomed new additions — baby boy Brooks, 7 weeks, and baby girl Quincy, 2 weeks, respectively.

Arnold, who won Season 25 of DWTS with partner Jordan Fisher, is a hands-on mom to Sage and consistently shares updates about the little one on her social media feeds.

“Grateful for my tiny best friend who makes my heart feel so full of love and fills my life with so much purpose,” Lindsay wrote alongside a carousel of photos Friday. “This little sweetie is our whole world and I am blessed beyond measure to be her mom.”

Lindsay’s DWTS co-stars are also experiencing the ups and downs of motherhood as Sharna Burgess welcomed her first child, Jenna Johnson announced she’s pregnant with her first baby and Peta Murgatroyd shared updates from her IVF journey.

It’s nice to see and hear that us moms are all in it together — and supporting one another along the way.