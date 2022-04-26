Our favorite mother-daughter duo blessed the internet yesterday with the cutest reel. Tennis GOAT Serena Williams and her four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, danced in multiple matching outfits on Instagram.

Williams captioned the post saying, “Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie.”

The video featured a clever transition where the pair walked forward hand in hand and “stepped” into pink slippers that changed their matching outfits, from classic all-black cocktail attire to comfy light pink two-piece pajama sets.

After strolling (literally) into bedtime gear, the two busted out a few dance moves and got silly to Pharrel’s viral hit “Just A Cloud Away,” which is currently trending on all social media platforms.

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia show off matching outfits on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time the tennis-playing mom has graced us with mommy and me outfit content, in fact, it’s very much their thing. Serena shared a pic of the two in Paris earlier this month in matching custom pink dresses, captioning it “Remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd.”

In addition to their impeccable coordinating ensembles, Serena also shares moments with her daughter on the red carpet or getting ready for events often. The Grand Slam title holder is a parent first, businesswoman second, and she is definitely the cool mom when it comes to Alexis Olympia.

She’s also not past being real about parenthood, though. Williams isn’t afraid of opening up about how hard it is to be a parent, a working mom, and a Black mom. Life isn’t all matching outfits, world travel, and cozy jammies — although it should be.

But just one thing. It’s past time husband and father Alexis Ohanian got in on the fun. Where’s the family matching outfits, Serena?