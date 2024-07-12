Serena Williams Took A Huge Dig At Controversial KC Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker At The ESPYs

Remember a couple of months ago when the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs gave a commencement speech that seemed like a hopeful attempt to get women in red robes and giant white hats, muttering “under his eye” at the grocery store?

Though the initial shock of his speech has worn off, and everyone has kind of gone back to forgetting he exists, Serena Williams has a couple more things to say.

The absolute legend took a moment at the 2024 ESPY Awards to take a hit at Butker.

While she and her sister, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson were on stage, Venus asked sports fans to enjoy women’s sports “like you would any other sports because they are sports.”

Serena laughed as her sister read off the teleprompter and then seemed to go off the cuff, delivering a direct message at Butker.

“Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you,” Serena said looking right into the camera.

Her remark elicited laughter and applause from the crowd.

“At all … like ever,” Brunson added.

The real kicker (PUN!) of all of this? Butker was in the audience, sitting a few rows behind Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and had the pleasure of hearing the jab.

Unfortunately, the cameras did not capture his reaction.

Butker’s comments about women drew some of the biggest backlash, as he told the graduates in the audience that it was women who “have had the most diabolical lies told” to them.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” he said to... all women... during the speech, “but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Yikes! And that was just a bit of his speech.

After Harrison Butker chose to use his literal platform as a time to go in on Pride month, women in the workforce, President Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic, IVF, and abortion, several well-known athletes and public figures condemned his absolute love for the patriarchy including Katy Perry, Maria Shriver, Travis Kelce, Marren Morris, and Eddie Vedder.