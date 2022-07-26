Sharna Burgess Shares Her Scar And Birth Story From Unplanned C-Section

Sharna Burgess recently took to Instagram to share her birth experience, which wasn’t exactly what she pictured for her first time. The Aussie ballroom dancer and partner Brian Austin Greene welcomed their son, Zane, on June 28 with an unplanned and what she describes as a ‘scary’ cesarian section surgery, and now she’s recounting the experience in an emotional post.

“I didn’t expect a C section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan, but even my relaxed ‘go with the flow’ approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out, but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough,” she shared.

Though the moment came as a shock to Burgess, she says, “Zane arrived healthy and happy, and that was always the priority.”

What the Dancing With The Stars alum didn’t anticipate was all of the emotional and physical changes she would endure post-op. She shared, “I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency, I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought, “wow, I am utterly unrecognizable, and my body has been through some serious shit. But of course, it had… I grew a life inside me.”

The fourth trimester is truly unlike any other.

“That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally, and emotionally, postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced. I am beyond grateful for companies like @fridamom and their insight into what we need because I had no idea. The spray bottle, the ice packs, the pads, the support belt, the scar patches, and OMG, their underwear!” she continued.

Burgess then shared a ‘TMI’ tip — postpartum recovery is all about the underwear. She shared, “You don’t understand how important the right underwear is until you are postpartum.. trust me. I’ve been living in their briefs because they are so fricken comfy and better than any others out there. However, [if] you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible; remember that when you’re crying, peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional, but it’s beautiful, and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this.”

The new mom also shared more on the topic in her stories, coining her birth a ‘belly birth’ and that having a c-section is a ‘big deal.’ She feels really passionate about having the right materials while healing and shares why they are so crucial during the recovery stages.

Even with the “scary” stuff that comes with motherhood, Burgess is settling in nicely.

“I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other,” she gushed on Insta in her early days of motherhood.

It’s all worth the weird underwear and the new scars.

Kudos to Sharna for not only sharing her story but being bold enough to show her battle scars too.