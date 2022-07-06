'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Postpartum Life

Sharna Burgess is soaking up all those newborn snuggles after welcoming her first child, son Zane Walker, with partner Brian Austin Green on June 28. The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a little bit about her postpartum journey so far, and even posted a peek at her little guy’s face.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice,” Burgess, 37, wrote alongside a photo of herself and Zane. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.”

The dancer, who also helps care for Green’s four sons from his previous relationships — Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox — continued, saying she now fully understands what it feels like to love someone more than yourself.

“I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process,” Burgess added. “I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother’s love being unlike any other. You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”

Zane Walker Green was born last week.

Since welcoming Zane last week, Burgess as been open about her postpartum journey. She shared snippets of her new mom experience on Instagram Stories and recently admitted that her body is “utterly unrecognizable” after giving birth.

“Ladies, our bodies are incredible,” she wrote alongside a photo. “I’m in awe and wonder of what’s happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it’s worth every single bit.”

On Tuesday, Burgess said her recovery is “slow but steady” after welcoming Zane via C-section. She lamented on birth plans and essential post-baby products while also getting emotional about her first few days with her son. “It has been beautiful,” she said. “I am in newborn bliss.”

Sharna Burgess shares her postpartum journey. Sharna Burgess/Instagram

“He is the most delicious smush and if I talk about him too much I will cry because I love him so much,” she said, tearing up.

Burgess then said a farewell (for now) on social media, writing, “Love you guys. I’ll be around more soon, I’m just soaking in all of these moments and memories as much as I can.”

Enjoy those baby cuddles, Sharna! The time will fly by.