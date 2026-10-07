Shawn Hatosy Movies & TV Shows To Binge While You Wait For The Pitt Season 3

There are two kinds of fans when it comes to The Pitt: people who are obsessed with Dr. Jack Abbot… and liars. Ever since the night-shift attending strolled into Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center with his go-bag and thousand-yard stare, Shawn Hatosy has had our undivided attention. Season 2 gave us even more of him (plus an episode he directed), and he picked up another Emmy nom to go with the Emmy he already won for Season 1. All of that is well and good. What’s not? The fact that we have to wait until January 2027 for Season 3 to hit HBO Max.

That’s a long time to go without our guy.

Happily, though, Hatosy has been out here doing excellent work for decades, meaning there’s a deep bench of Shawn Hatosy movies and TV shows to carry us through to his next night shift. Cop Hatosy. Floppy-haired-’90s-boyfriend Hatosy. Even a serial killer. We sorted his best work by what kind of mood you’re in, so you can hop around to find whatever Hatosy you want.

Shawn Hatosy TV Shows If You Want More Dr. Abbot Energy

Something you may not know: The Pitt is actually Hatosy’s fifth project with executive producer John Wells, making the first four about the closest you’ll get to more Abbot. Who’s ready for some super competent but also slightly haunted men?

Shawn Hatosy in Southland Warner Bros.

Southland (2009-2013)

Let’s start here. Hatosy plays Sammy Bryant, an LAPD detective turned patrol officer: funny, loyal, grieving, wound extremely tight. Sort of Abbot with a badge. And as a huge bonus, the rest of the cast is just as killer, including Regina King, Ben McKenzie, and Michael Cudlitz.

Where to stream: Netflix, Prime Video, Roku

Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

If you’d like to see Hatosy in an edgier role, look no further than his six-season turn as Andrew “Pope” Cody, the oldest and most dangerous son in a Southern California crime family run by Ellen Barkin’s Janine “Smurf” Cody. Hatosy toes the line here between terrifying and heartbreaking, keeping you rapt every time he enters a scene. Much like Dr. Abbot.

Where to stream: Netflix, Prime Video

Rescue: HI-Surf (2024-2025)

OK, so this one didn’t last long, but it’s a fun little sidequest. Hatosy recurs as Clayton Emerson, a politician tangled up with the lifeguards of O’ahu’s North Shore. I mean, Hatosy in Hawaii? Why the hell not?!

Where to stream: Hulu

ER (2006)

Yep, we’re going back to the early aughts, when Dr. Abbot wasn’t a doctor; he was a patient at County General. You’ll need to cue up the Season 13 episode “Jigsaw,” in which Hatosy guest stars as a man with dissociative identity disorder. It’s the first time he worked with Wells, who directed the episode, and wowza is it a swing-for-the-fences hour. Hatosy later revealed that he sent Wells a thank-you note afterward.

Where to stream: HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Roku

Shawn Hatosy Movies From His ‘90s Heartthrob Era

Paging all fellow millennials: If you were a teen anytime between 1995 and 2000, you probably had a crush on Hatosy at some point and maybe forgot. Well, allow us to reintroduce you.

Shawn Hatosy in The Faculty Miramax Films

The Faculty (1998)

But for real, we all remember this one, right? Hatosy plays Stan, the star quarterback who secretly wants to quit football to focus on his grades. Only, oops, things go a little off the tracks when aliens start body-snatching the teachers at his school. Did we mention it also stars Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood, Jordana Brewster, and Clea DuVall? Just a perfect fall rewatch.

Where to stream: Paramount+, Hulu, Tubi, Roku, Pluto TV

Outside Providence (1999)

In Hatosy’s first lead, he plays Tim Dunphy, a working-class Rhode Island kid shipped off to a fancy prep school in 1974 after one screw-up too many. This coming-of-age comedy was written by the Farrelly brothers, featured Amy Smart as “the girl,” came with an awesome rock soundtrack, and gave us peak floppy hair. What’s not to love?

Where to stream: Pluto TV

In & Out (1997)

Before landing his lead role in Outside Providence, Hatosy gave a memorable performance in In & Out. Here, he plays Jack: a high school student reeling (then rallying) after his beloved teacher (played by Kevin Kline) is outed on national television. Though a supporting player, Hatosy shows the sharp comedic timing he’d soon become known for, delivering some really standout dialogue early on and sharing the spotlight during the film’s unforgettable graduation.

Where to stream: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV

Anywhere But Here (1999)

OK, so Hatosy’s definitely a minor character in this one. However, it’s worth watching to catch a glimpse of him as Benny, the sweet Wisconsin cousin and best friend Natalie Portman’s character has to leave behind when her flaky mom, played by Susan Sarandon, drags her to Beverly Hills.

Where to stream: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV

Down to You (2000)

Again, Hatosy slides nicely into a supporting role here as the goofy best friend in this college rom-com starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Julia Stiles. Is it any good? Well, let’s just say it is extremely Y2K, which I think we can all agree is its own kind of good.

Where to stream: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV

Shawn Hatosy Movies & TV Shows Where He’s Straight-Up Unhinged

Long before he brought his calming presence to the Pittsburgh trauma bay, Hatosy spent years as Hollywood’s go-to guy for “something is very wrong with him.” So if you like Abbot’s intensity but want to see what that looks like pushed to the brink, you're in the right place.

Shawn Hatosy in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Searchlight Pictures

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (2026)

This much-anticipated horror-comedy sequel made a smart move by casting Hatosy as Titus Danforth, part of one of the rich, ritual-obsessed families hunting Samara Weaving’s Grace this go-round. Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Cronenberg play fellow Danforths, and Elijah Wood is in the cast too (low-key Faculty reunion 28 years later). It’s an ideal spooky-season watch.

Where to stream: Hulu

Alpha Dog (2006)

Did you know this was based on a real kidnapping case? We didn’t either, until just now. Hatosy plays Elvis Schmidt, the desperate hanger-on who’ll do just about anything to get in the boss’s good graces. Fair warning: This one is a hard watch, and Hatosy’s the reason the last act lands like a f*cking blow to the gut.

Where to stream: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV

Dexter (2010)

Yes, as in the Michael C. Hall vigilante-serial-killer show. Hatosy shows up in Season 5 as Boyd Fowler, a roadkill-collection guy with a self-help-tape habit and some super dark hobbies. We only get him for a few episodes, but he catalyzes the entire season’s storyline.

Where to stream: Paramount+

John Q (2002)

Welp, you’re definitely not gonna like Hatosy here. In this heartbreaking movie, Denzel Washington takes an ER hostage in an effort to save his son by securing him a heart transplant. Hatosy, for his part, plays a real asshat in the waiting room. Dr. Abbot being a menace inside an emergency department? Our guy would never.

Where to stream: Hulu, Philo

Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

Another short arc, but one with a memorable exit! In this spinoff of The Walking Dead, Hatosy plays Cpl. Andrew Adams, a National Guardsman who starts Season 1 nice enough but does not stay that way.

Where to stream: AMC+, Netflix, Prime Video, Pluto TV

Chicago P.D. (2024-2025)

What’s that they say? It’s better to have loved and lost than never loved at all? Maybe the same logic applies here: It’s better to have watched and hated Shawn Hatosy than to not watch him at all. Right before he settled into The Pitt, Hatosy spent Season 12 of this popular cop show as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, a smiling, corrupt thorn in Voight’s side.

Where to stream: Peacock

The Shawn Hatosy Deep Cuts

For when you’ve finished the hits and want to be able to say “I’ve been a fan since…”

Shawn Hatosy (alongside Christian Bale) in Public Enemies Universal Pictures

Public Enemies (2009)

Michael Mann’s John Dillinger epic stars Johnny Depp and Christian Bale, with Hatosy as one of the federal agents on Dillinger’s trail. All you really need to hear? Hatosy in a fedora.

Where to stream: YouTube

Soldier’s Girl (2003)

Another based-on-a-true-story addition to the list, this Showtime movie follows Army Pfc. Barry Winchell, who was murdered after falling in love with trans performer Calpernia Addams (Lee Pace). Hatosy stars as Justin Fisher, the roommate whose manipulation is the driving force behind the tragedy. Devastating, but also some of his best work.

Where to stream: Prime Video, Tubi, Roku, Pluto TV

The Cooler (2003)

Hatosy’s turn in The Cooler proves you don’t need a big role to be a big sleaze. He shows up as the estranged, scheming son of William H. Macy’s professional Vegas casino bad-luck charm. Our guy is an opportunistic hustler and kind of a dick, so not a lot to like. But still, it’s him.

Where to stream: Prime Video, Tubi, Pluto TV

Factory Girl (2006)

If you caught Hatosy on The Tonight Show earlier this year, you may have wondered about the movie he and Jimmy Fallon were reminiscing over. Well, here it is! Hatosy plays Syd Pepperman, the loyal friend watching Edie Sedgwick (Sienna Miller) get swallowed up by Andy Warhol’s world. Fallon is Chuck Wein, Sedgwick’s manager and close friend.

Where to stream: Prime Video, Tubi, Fandango

Yes, Chef (2026)

This is technically brand-new, but we’re filing it under deep-cut since it isn’t actually a movie or TV show. It might even be better. Hatosy narrated a two-episode audio romance for the app Quinn, which means you can now have Dr. Abbot’s gravelly voice murmuring in your ear while you kill time in the school pickup line. We’re just passing along the information.

Where to listen: Quinn