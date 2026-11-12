“For The First Time In A While, I Feel Joy” & 59 Other Anonymous Mom Confessions

Is that... dare we say it... hope in the air?! This week’s anonymous mom confessions came in like a tidal wave. Literally, we’ve never seen so many 🌊 emojis in our inbox. Because, yes, moms wanted to talk about the midterms. Hundreds of them! Hope, relief, crying in the kitchen, feeling like they can breathe for the first time in years... along with a few who weren’t celebrating at all. We couldn’t even print a fraction of it, so please know, if you submitted one, you were in extremely plentiful company.

But what also really struck us was the sentiment underneath: So many moms feel like they’re living in the in-between.

That tracks for the midterm results, obviously. Will we actually see change once the new class gets sworn in this January? Meanwhile, families are still struggling with inflation and high gas prices and just generally being tired of being broke. This sentiment also surfaced in confessions from moms at crossroads in their relationships, whether it’s the precipice of divorce or considering starting a spicy affair. Moms are feeling it across the board, really, from parenting (the tween years are hitting some of you hard) to health (perimenopause purgatory strikes again).

One mom kind of hit the nail on the head: Her personal life and finances are pretty much in shambles, and also, for the first time in a long time, she feels joy. Both. At once. That’s where a lot of you seem to be right now.

So there’s hope, and there’s the other thing, and most weeks they’re just two wings on the same bird. If that sounds familiar, you’ll likely find a lot of validation in this week’s roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

Husband has been gone all week and parenting/home life has been easier with him gone. Confession #69777784

I coached my daughter’s basketball team, and it was a ROUGH season. Confession #63841261

I want to have an affair with a guy at my gym but don’t want to divorce my husband. Confession #62181910

I have two managers at work who are ruining the culture, and I don’t know how to make them stop. Confession #64576768

So thankful for the blue wave! I hope they can accomplish amazing things! Confession #63394386

Mad that my parents’ awful parenting creeps in with my kids even after 15 years of therapy. Confession #61838425

My daughter refuses to sleep in her own bed and it’s really taking its toll. Confession #66429496

My first birthday without my mom, and with both kids in college, was so sad. Confession #64385034

I finally left him, but all I feel is grief. Don’t ever want a man back in my heart. Hate all of it rn. Confession #65841095

So relieved and happy about midterms — Moms in power ✊ Confession #68593153

Tired of being bullied by my stepdaughter!! Confession #69466727

I have so many regrets. Confession #69499101

My boss is out of the country this week and my stress level PLUMMETED. Confession #62649172

Met a single dad who seems amazing. Scared to get crushed again by another relationship. Confession #62415258

My ex left me and now I have to share my kids with him. It’s an unfair and cruel reality. Confession #67654862

I hate daylight savings with a passion. Confession #62225325

Worried I’ll forever be resentful of how little my husband does during the early years of our babies. Confession #65914758

The Midterm results give me hope for AUSTRALIA!! Thank u for showing good wins, USA!! Confession #62454654

My tiny dog has cured my baby fever. My womb is officially closed. Confession #65527705

My husband is getting a vasectomy and I don’t think it’s a big deal. I’ve had three kids for us. Confession #64088350

My kiddo came out as trans and I’m so happy for her! Confession #65306317

I haven’t slept in the same room with my husband for years — my choice. Confession #65792510

I hate my job and just want to hang out with my kid. Confession #61471435

Perimenopause has me so screwed up emotionally. I feel like I’m going to lose it. Confession #64435541

I need a hysterectomy but can’t take the time off work to recover. I hate being poor middle class. Confession #68537549

I keep dreaming about my ex giving me oral. I’ve been married for 10 years. Confession #62933219

I’ve reached a level of burnout I didn’t know was possible. I don’t know what to do. Confession #63331979

So fucking proud to be a Texan! Confession #69429498

I might be suing my kid’s school district. Confession #65798975

I feel competitive with my daughter’s friend. They are 9 and have no idea. Confession #63360072

My 10-year-old daughter’s closest friend ditched her, and I am SO upset about it. Confession #64700993

My family of origin is broken, but my younger bro and I have built a new relationship and it’s healing us. Confession #62730198

I’m not sure I’ll ever orgasm with a man… or woman (and I’ve tried). Vibrator is all that works! Confession #69787490

I want the man back that broke me worse than my marriage. Confession #67723049

My husband wants a divorce after 21 years, and I can’t bear the thought of losing our family. Confession #66384251

If I made more $ and didn’t have a disability, I would not stay married with how things are now. Confession #66416133

I’m jealous that my husband can fit in working out while I’m trying to keep up with the kids & house. Confession #67954129

Know you won’t post this. But scared of socialism that was just voted in. Confession #60759616

So busy that each day is a blur and I just look forward to bed! Confession #69249792

My spouse gambled away our mortgage payment today. I want my Mommy!! #Ifeellost 😭 Confession #67130061

Sometimes I hate the sound of my husband’s voice. Confession #62582297

Oldest child is engaged and we are so happy for her! It’s such a sweet season of parenting! Confession #64413611

Feels like I’m trapped in Groundhog Day. Just the same sh*t over and over again. Confession #68298680

I regret having kids. Confession #65917324

Need a hall pass for Jon Ossoff. Confession #62035342

First mammogram and they found a spot. Hoping biopsy results are negative. Confession #67568761

I’m so tired of inflation. It’s making it impossible to invest in my long-term goals! Confession #65350895

So sick of living paycheck to paycheck and not being able to do fun things. Confession #68707790

I’m 42 and am going to become rich and famous. I just know it. Confession #68447117

My sex drive is higher than my husband 😩 Confession #66551219

My son has ADHD and the emotional dysregulation is hard! Confession #63410952

Need all the luck and best wishes, about to enter surgical menopause at 39 ☹️ Confession #67449951

Since Halloween, my 5-year-old has been a complete disaster. I’m exhausted. I don’t like her atm. Confession #62256810

Between work, parenting a disabled teen, and the menopause, I am drowning. Confession #60863537

I’m already tired from the thought of family holiday obligations. Confession #63136042

My personal life and finances are crashing out, but for the first time in a while, I feel joy. Confession #62008793

I’m considering sleeping with a married man 13 years my senior… for the plot. Confession #67598556

So much anger towards my hubby for refusing my bday trip bc we’re effing poor. Confession #69935358

Financial and family stress are slowly poisoning my marriage. There is also zero romance… Confession #68296321