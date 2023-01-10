Shemar Moore Is Going To Be A Girl Dad!

You heard right, the sultry and suave 52 -year-old Shemar Moore is finally joining the club he never thought he’d be invited to — fatherhood! The Criminal Minds star recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he shocked fans with the news.

Moore then shared footage on his Instagram of his gender reveal party with friends and family, sharing that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting a baby girl.

In his exclusive announcement with Jennifer Hudson, Moore gushed, “I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," Shemar explained in the clip, which was released on Jan. 9. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson congratulated him and said she was sure that his mother is looking down on him. Moore shared how excited he was for this new chapter, adding, “I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up.”

“It's going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole.”

In his post following his announcement, he captioned his video, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.”

The gender reveal party appeared to be hosted at the couple’s home, with balloons and bears all around, complete with a sign that said, “A little Moore.” Cute!

Both Jesiree and Shemar were interviewed prior to the reveal, asking about their hopes for either a boy or a girl.

“Today is the day, and you got butterflies,” Shemar began. “This is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, Shemar Franklin Moore is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy.”

“I’m excited; I’m anxious,” Jesiree shared. “I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I love him, but I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more. Because if I have a boy, we are one and done, and that’s not okay with me,” she joked. “I honestly just want whatever is healthy and happy. Like [Shemar] says, ‘10 fingers and 10 toes.’”

The family then looked up at the sky and awaited a helicopter that circled the property and sprayed the color pink in the air to reveal the gender.

Congrats to Shemar and Jesiree!